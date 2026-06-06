Volunteers dig in to prep Anchorage community garden for summer growing season

Volunteers got their hands dirty this week helping prepare an Anchorage community garden for the summer growing season.

ANCHORAGE , Alaska - Volunteers got their hands dirty this week helping prepare an Anchorage community garden for the summer growing season . Nicolette Chimato, community engagement coordinator with the Municipality of Anchorage , said the cleanup helps get garden spaces ready for residents who use them to grow food.

“We invite volunteers to come out and help do that. Get their hands in the dirt, get a bit dirty, get it prepped so things can be planted and thrive,” Chimato said. At the Chanshtnu Muldoon Park Community Garden and Food Forest, volunteer Kristi Wood said the space is open for people to explore what grows well in Northeast Anchorage.

“This is a public place. Come on down any time. Wander through,” Wood said.

“Maybe pull a few weeds. Do a little watering. But also, enjoy the trees and shrubs and see what they’re doing. ” More volunteer opportunities are planned this summer, including garden cleanups, invasive plant pulls and tree plantings.

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