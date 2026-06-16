Volunteers clean up Fairbanks waterways

On Saturday, members of the Fairbanks community participated in an annual cleanup of the Chena River and Noyes Slough.

FAIRBANKS, Alaska - Members of the Fairbanks community participated in an annual cleanup of the Chena River and Noyes Slough on Saturday, picking up trash from in and around the local waterways.

According to John O’Brien, Environmental Manager for the City of Fairbanks, 2026 marks the 22nd year of Stream Cleanup Day, and he said between 75 and 85 people volunteered to help out with the event, including soldiers from Fort Wainwright, a troop of Boy Scouts, and a local Lions Club. The cleanup was organized by the Fairbanks Storm Water Advisory Committee and includes participation from other entities around town, including the Tanana Valley Watershed Association and the Fairbanks Paddlers club.

“We all live in the area and we love the Chena River. It’s a heavily used resource. It’s designated as the primary use of the Chena is for recreation, so it’s really ... good housekeeping,” O’Brien said.

“Every time we come out and remove litter, it really accentuates the importance of the river. ” Cleaning the Chena River, the environmental manager explained, keeps it healthy for canoeing, boating, swimming and fishing, among other activities. O’Brien emphasized the importance of keeping the city’s storm drains clean and clear because everything that goes into these drains end up in the river.

“We also encourage people who live along the river to take special ownership and stewardship of the health of the river ... if you live on the river or the slough, please don’t throw grass clippings into the river. Don’t dispose of your yard wastes like leaves and things like that into the river,” O’Brien said.

“It may seem like it’s not a big deal, but when we have hundreds and thousands of people that engage in that behavior, it can really cause an impact on the river. ” Staging for the event took place at the Chena River State Recreation Site, with teams spreading across town to tackle the slough and other sites.

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