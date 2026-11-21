Joseph Campillo and Deanna Fritz thank volunteer Stewart for finding missing toddler Vella Campillo in Arizona desert wash during cold night search operation.

Two-year-old Vella Campillo was recovered alive after wandering from her home near Silver Bell Estates outside Eloy, Arizona, on Tuesday afternoon. The missing child was located by volunteer searcher Stewart around 5:00 p.m. when ambient temperatures were dropping toward 45 degrees, creating urgent risks for the toddler who was wearing only a diaper.

Discovery in Desert Wash Saves Toddler

Vella Campillo disappeared while playing with her siblings under the watch of another relative. Joseph Campillo and Deanna Fritz stated the family was desperate as darkness fell. Stewart recalled hearing an unusual sound behind him while searching bushes. He shone his flashlight into a nearby desert wash and spotted the little girl immediately. Vella clung to Stewart's jacket when he lifted her from the ground.

Also read Arizona Toddler Vella Campillo Found Alive After Seven-Hour Desert Search by Neighbor Jay Stewart

Intense Multi-Agency Search Operation Details

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office organized a massive response to locate Vella Campillo. The effort included two helicopters and dozens of ground vehicles. More than 100 personnel joined the search alongside K-9 units. The scale of the operation highlighted the severity of the situation in the dark desert environment. Authorities worked quickly as night temperatures continued to fall.

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Stewart Honored for Citizenship and Rescue

Stewart received a certificate for Outstanding Citizenship from the sheriff's office for his actions. He was also made an honorary search and rescue posse member. Stewart described being shocked by how strongly Vella Campillo bonded to him during the rescue. The child refused to let go when a deputy tried to take her for medical checks. Stewart noted he had never experienced such a connection during a rescue before.

Family Reunion and Gratitude for Rescuer

Vella Campillo was reunited with her parents Joseph Campillo and Deanna Fritz after the rescue. The family expressed deep gratitude for Stewart's determination to find her. Stewart explained he could not sleep knowing the child was out in the cold. He stated there was no way the community could rest until Vella was safe. The successful outcome of the search has brought relief to the entire Eloy area.