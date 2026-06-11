Volunteer Search Launched in Mexico for Missing Tampa Mother Nancy Guthrie Following Anonymous Tip

A massive volunteer search for Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie, has been launched in Mexico after an anonymous tip claimed her grave was found near the Arizona border. The Buscando Corazones collective began searching the Mariposa area but came up empty. The ongoing investigation, led by Pima County and FBI, has uncovered new DNA evidence, ransom demands, and surveillance footage but no arrests. Savannah Guthrie continues to cope publicly with her mother's disappearance after four months.

A significant volunteer search effort has been initiated in Mexico for Nancy Guthrie , the mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie , following an anonymous tip claiming a grave had been discovered.

The Buscando Corazones collective in Nogales received the information on Wednesday regarding the 84-year-old who vanished from her Tucson, Arizona home in the early hours of February 1. The collective, which has previously uncovered over 25 unmarked graves in the region, began searching an area near the Mexico-Arizona border known as Mariposa after the tipster indicated she might be buried in one of the local streams.

While the Pima County Sheriff's Office acknowledged awareness of the reports, it confirmed no contact from Mexican authorities and emphasized the investigation remains active, with a commitment to pursuing credible leads. The initial search by the volunteers in the specified location did not locate Nancy, but the group stated its intention to continue searching for her and other missing persons. This development comes amid a complex, months-long investigation involving approximately two dozen Pima County and FBI investigators.

Since Nancy's disappearance, authorities have examined several pieces of evidence, including drops of blood on her front porch, a torn-down doorbell camera, various gloves, and surveillance footage capturing a masked individual tampering with the camera before removing it. In early April, FBI agents discovered "potentially critical" new DNA at the scene, including hair samples, which were sent to a private lab in Florida for analysis.

Investigators also probed a series of blackmail messages sent to the family and media outlets demanding bitcoin ransoms, though none were paid due to the inability to verify the notes' authenticity or obtain proof of life. Despite these efforts, no arrests have been made, and only a few individuals have been questioned.

The case has also seen a shift in communication; Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos recently disclosed he is no longer in direct contact with the Guthrie family, with all interactions now handled by detectives and the FBI. On a personal note, Savannah Guthrie has publicly shared the profound emotional toll, stating she cries "every day" and "every morning on the way to work" since her mother's disappearance four months ago, even as she returned to cohost the Today show in New York City.

The search for Nancy continues across borders and through numerous leads, with authorities and volunteers persisting in their efforts to bring her home





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Nancy Guthrie Savannah Guthrie Disappearance Tucson Buscando Corazones FBI Investigation Ransom DNA Evidence

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