Volunteer Search in Mexico for Missing Nancy Guthrie Yields No Results Amid Ongoing Investigation

A volunteer group in Mexico launched a search for Nancy Guthrie following an anonymous tip about a grave, but she was not found. The mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie has been missing since February 1. Investigators continue to pursue leads, including new DNA evidence and ransom demands, but no arrests have been made.

A massive volunteer search for Nancy Guthrie has been launched in Mexico after a group received an anonymous tip claiming her 'grave' had been found.

The leader of the local Buscando Corazones collective in Nogales reported the information came in on Wednesday regarding the missing 84-year-old, according to El Imparcial. The Pima County Sheriff's Office said it is aware of the reports but has not been contacted by Mexican authorities. The investigation remains active and ongoing, and we will continue to follow up on credible information. The Buscando Corazones collective has previously discovered more than 25 unmarked graves in that area.

The leader, Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, said the tipster claimed Nancy had been buried in one of the streams in the Mariposa area near the Mexico-Arizona border. The group conducted an initial search but Nancy was not found. A federal law enforcement source also confirmed the location was checked and Nancy was not found.

Nancy, the mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since she was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona, in the early hours of February 1. Savannah has returned to work in New York City while the search continues. She shared on social media that she cries every day since her mother vanished four months ago. I cry every morning on the way to work, she tearfully told cohost Jenna Bush Hager.

Nancy was last seen on January 31 after being dropped off following a family game night at her other daughter Annie's house. Since the disappearance, some evidence has surfaced but none has led to an arrest. In early April, FBI agents discovered potentially critical new DNA at Nancy's home; agents sent the sample to a private Florida lab. Pieces of hair found on the property are among the new evidence being tested.

The investigation is being directed by about two dozen Pima County and FBI investigators. They have examined a series of blackmail messages sent to the Guthrie family and media outlets demanding bitcoin ransoms for Nancy's return. No ransom was paid because the family demanded proof of life, which was never provided, and authorities could not verify the authenticity of the notes. Only a few people have been taken in for questioning; no arrests have been made.

Various pieces of evidence have been recovered at the home and surrounding area, including drops of blood on the front porch, a torn-down doorbell camera, and gloves. Surveillance footage captured a masked person outside the front door tampering with the doorbell camera before it was snatched. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos recently stated he is no longer in direct contact with the Guthrie family; communication is now handled by detectives and the FBI. The Daily Mail contacted the FBI for comment





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