Volunteer Search in Mexico for Missing Nancy Guthrie Yields No Results Amid Ongoing Investigation

A volunteer group in Mexico searched for Nancy Guthrie after an anonymous tip, but she was not found. The mother of Savannah Guthrie has been missing since February, with evidence including DNA, ransom notes, and surveillance footage. No arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.

A massive volunteer search for Nancy Guthrie has been conducted in Mexico following an anonymous tip about a possible grave site. The Buscando Corazones collective in Nogales received the information, pointing to a stream near the Arizona border.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office is aware but hasn't been contacted by Mexican authorities. The group, which has found many unmarked graves before, searched the area but found nothing. Nancy, 84, mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie, was abducted from her Tucson home on February 1. Savannah has publicly spoken about her daily grief.

Investigations have uncovered DNA evidence, ransom demands, and surveillance of a masked individual tampering with a doorbell camera. No arrests have been made. Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed he is no longer in direct contact with the family, with communication handled by detectives and the FBI





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Nancy Guthrie Savannah Guthrie Missing Person Abduction Buscando Corazones Pima County Sheriff FBI Mexico Search Ransom Notes DNA Evidence

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