Volunteer parent coach charged after shooting at Baytown sports complex, court records show

A volunteer parent coach for a pee wee flag football team is facing felony charges after investigators say he opened fire in a crowded parking lot following a game in Baytown.

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 12:13AMA volunteer parent coach for a pee-wee flag football team is facing felony charges after investigators say he opened fire in a crowded parking lot following a game in Baytown.

Nicholas Davis, who volunteered as a coach for a pee-wee flag football team as part of I-9 Sports, was arrested and is being held in the Harris County Jail. Prosecutors have charged him with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to court records, the shooting happened Saturday at Baytown Christian School, where the sports fields had been rented by I-9 Sports for games and activities.

Investigators believe the incident stemmed from a long-running dispute involving Davis, his ex-girlfriend, and her current boyfriend. Prosecutors described the case as a domestic violence-related conflict that escalated into gunfire at a youth sporting event. Authorities allege Davis fired at his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend shortly after arguing in the parking lot of a sports complex.

During his first court appearance, prosecutors said Davis is facing one charge for allegedly shooting at the man and a second charge for endangering another parent who was nearby. According to prosecutors, a bullet struck a vehicle, shattering a window and causing injuries to a father who was removing his child from the car at the time.

"The defendant is alleged to have shot in the direction of that complainant and, having done so, struck the second complainant's vehicle, causing that vehicle's window to break and lacerate the second complainant," a magistrate judge said during the hearing. No one suffered life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. ABC13 spoke to the father, who was grazed by some pieces of glass. He did not know either of the other people involved.

Witnesses described the incident as frightening, especially given the large number of children and families in the parking lot. Prosecutors said Davis allegedly fired at least twice after his gun initially malfunctioned.

"The defendant is alleged to have been in a school parking lot when he opened fire," the magistrate judge said. "The gun misfired. He is alleged to have cleared the jam and the gun firing again.

" I-9 Sports declined to comment on the case but confirmed Davis is no longer affiliated with the organization. Baytown Christian School said it is evaluating whether it will continue renting its athletic facilities to I-9 Sports following the incident. Related Topics





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