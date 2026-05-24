Volunteer Clean-up in Carlsbad Collects Nearly 700 Plastic Pellets, a Problem Known as Nurdles

In Carlsbad, volunteers collected nearly 700 plastic pellets, known as nurdles, as part of the International Plastic Pellet Count. Nurdles occur when plastic pellets spill either during manufacturing or transportation process and float in surface water bodies. This issue, linked to the global plastic crisis, requires collaboration between organizations and entities.

San Diego Coastkeeper, Oceana, Surfrider Foundation San Diego, and CALPIRG organized volunteers to collect plastic pellets , known as ‘nurdles,’ as part of the International Plastic Pellet Count in Rotary Park in Carlsbad.

In 10 minutes, volunteers collected nearly 700 nurdles at Rotary Park earlier this month. Nurdles are tiny, pre-production plastic pellets about the size of a lentil or a fish egg, and they’re a problem. Because these are so small and they actually float, they typically end up in our waterways and coastlines and rivers.

One effort to address this pollution is a month-long effort organized by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund and partnering organizations to collect and document these pellets from bodies of water and coastlines, and use the data to come up with ways to solve this problem. A 2019 report from Reuters estimated that 10 trillion plastic pellets now enter our oceans every year, which is hard to understand.

Plastics are now found in the air and the polar ice caps and in the human body, with microplastics detected in human blood and lungs. Many nurdles spill both during manufacturing and transportation, and are mistaken for food in the mouths of birds, fish, sea turtles, causing starvation or death in those animals. Recently, a railway company updated policies and protocols to secure the transporting of containers filled with pellets to stop spilling.

Initially aware of nurdles near railroad tracks, local organizations brought this to the attention of local regulators





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