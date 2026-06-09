Voltu Motor Begins Production of Heavy-Duty Electric Pickups in Riverside, Secures First U.S. Order

Voltu Motor Inc. started production and deliveries of its all-electric heavy-duty pickup trucks at its new Riverside factory. The city of Riverside placed the first U.S. order worth $2.7 million. The trucks offer a 350-mile range, 17,000-lb towing, and cost about $135,000. The company plans to expand employment from 20 to 220 workers by 2027 and has a $70 million order pipeline. California's rebate program supports the initiative amid federal policy shifts.

Voltu Motor Inc., an electric vehicle startup with roots in Buenos Aires, officially commenced production and customer deliveries of its first heavy-duty, all- electric pickup truck s on Tuesday at its new 40,000-square-foot headquarters in east Riverside , California.

The company, which has been operational for 11 years, celebrated the milestone with a launch ceremony attended by city officials, investors, and media. The zero-emission Class 3 pickup trucks are designed specifically for commercial use across various sectors including private fleets, utility companies, municipal services, and oil and gas operations. Riverside Public Utilities has placed the first U.S. order worth $2.7 million, with plans to acquire up to 80 vehicles over the next three to five years.

David Garcia, general manager of Riverside Public Utilities, highlighted the expected savings in fuel and maintenance costs, noting that the city will benefit from a maintenance agreement with Voltu. The trucks, priced at approximately $135,000 each, offer a range of 350 miles, a towing capacity of 17,000 pounds, and a payload of 4,400 pounds. They are powered by advanced electric drivetrains assembled on-site, including power units, transmissions, and battery packs.

Currently, the factory employs around 20 workers, but Voltu CEO George Gebhart anticipates that number will rise to 50 by the end of 2026 and to 220 by late 2027 as production ramps up. The facility, dubbed Voltu Forge One - Riverside, will also serve as the company's U.S. global headquarters.

Gebhart, a bioengineer and former researcher in AI, robotics, and autonomous vehicles, confirmed that Voltu has a pipeline of $70 million in orders for over 700 trucks from undisclosed buyers in airports, ports, cities, and counties across California. The company has already sold 20 vehicles internationally, including to Coca-Cola FEMSA, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and a logistics firm.

Financial backing comes from family and friends as well as VX Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of the independent energy company Vista Energy in Buenos Aires. Voltu's entry into the EV truck market comes at a challenging time for the industry, with federal policies under the Trump administration rolling back EV incentives.

California has stepped in with its own rebate program, offering between $7,500 and $120,000 for new electric medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, which helps offset the purchase cost for fleets like Riverside's. The launch positions Voltu alongside other Southern California EV truck makers that are navigating a difficult market while pushing forward with zero-emission solutions. The company's focus on heavy-duty commercial trucks fills a niche that is increasingly critical for reducing emissions in logistics, utilities, and municipal operations.

With the new factory operational, Voltu aims to scale production rapidly and establish a strong foothold in the U.S. market, leveraging its experience from Argentina and its partnerships with major global corporations. The event in Riverside marked not only the start of production but also a symbolic vote of confidence in the region's role as a hub for clean transportation innovation





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Voltu Motor Electric Pickup Truck Riverside Heavy-Duty EV Commercial Fleet

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