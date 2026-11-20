Volkswagen unveils the ID. Buzz Beach, a retro-inspired electric camper van featuring a two-metre bed, 48-hour overnight mode, and V2L tech, priced from £65,837.

Volkswagen has officially introduced the ID. Buzz Beach, a new electric variant of its iconic people carrier designed to merge retro aesthetics with modern camping capabilities. Unveiled as a B&B on wheels, this model targets consumers seeking a zero-emission alternative to traditional combustion-engine campers. The vehicle retains the nostalgic styling of the sixties while integrating advanced battery technology and specialized sleeping accommodations.

Core Sleeping Features and Cabin Design

The defining feature of the ID. Buzz Beach is its specialized sleeping arrangement, which includes a two-metre-long fold-out double bed frame and a dedicated mattress. This generous length ensures that even exceptionally tall individuals, such as basketball icon Michael Jordan who stands at 6 foot 6 inches, can sleep comfortably without restriction. The bed is 1.2 metres wide and integrates seamlessly into the vehicle's interior design when not in use.

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In the five-seat configuration, the foldable bed retracts into a raised deck within the boot compartment. This mechanism creates significant additional storage space underneath for luggage and travel gear. In the six and seven-seat variants, the bed is stored vertically behind the third row of seats, optimizing interior space for passengers while maintaining camper functionality.

Overnight Climate Control and Ventilation

Volkswagen has equipped the ID. Buzz Beach with an 'Overnight' mode specifically designed for summer staycations and off-grid sleeping. This system utilizes the vehicle's battery to provide continuous climate control for up to 48 hours, ensuring a comfortable temperature without draining the main power reserve needed for driving. This feature addresses a common challenge in electric camping, allowing occupants to maintain cabin comfort without the noise or emissions of a traditional generator.

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To enhance sleep quality, the vehicle includes stick-on blackout blinds that occupants can apply to the windows. These blinds are designed to block external light, facilitating rest even during early morning hours. Additionally, ventilation grilles for the front side windows allow fresh air to circulate into the cabin. This design choice provides airflow without the security risks associated with leaving windows partially open during nighttime rest.

Cooking Capabilities and Power Technology

Although the ID. Buzz Beach lacks a built-in kitchenette, sink, or worktops, it does offer robust power solutions for external cooking. The vehicle comes standard with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, which allows owners to connect household appliances directly to the charging port using a traditional three-pin adapter. This capability enables users to power an induction hob, kettle, or coffee machine, allowing for the preparation of meals like a full fry-up without leaving the vehicle.

The absence of internal kitchen facilities is a direct result of the cabin layout, which prioritizes sleeping and storage space. While the standard ID. Buzz MPV offers more passenger-focused versatility, the Beach variant is tailored for those who prefer outdoor cooking or simple meal preparation. The folding picnic table and two chairs can be stowed in a drawer beneath the false floor in the five-seater or alongside the bed frame in larger variants, keeping the interior tidy when not in use.

Performance, Range, and Pricing Details

The ID. Buzz Beach is powered by a 79kWh battery and a 282bhp electric motor driving the rear wheels. Volkswagen states an official range of 279 miles, which theoretically allows for a direct journey from London to Newquay without stopping. However, real-world conditions, including the additional weight of camping equipment and driving dynamics, are likely to reduce this figure to approximately 220 miles between charges.

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This reduced effective range means that road trips across the continent require careful planning to identify suitable charging stops along the route. For travelers who need additional sleeping quarters, such as a pop-up roof, the combustion-engined VW California remains the primary alternative. That model costs just over £65,000, making it similarly priced to the ID. Buzz Beach, which starts at £65,837 in Style trim, just £1,200 more than the standard Buzz MPV.

Despite the range limitations and lack of a pop-up roof, the ID. Buzz Beach represents a significant step in electric vehicle customization. Volkswagen reportedly has a version with a pop-up roof in development, which may address some current criticisms. For now, the vehicle offers a unique blend of retro charm, modern electric efficiency, and practical camping features for eco-conscious travelers willing to plan their charging stops.