Volkswagen launches the ID Buzz Beach electric camper van priced at £65,837. Explore its 79kWh battery, 279-mile range, and key features like V2L technology and sleeping capacities.

Volkswagen has officially unveiled the ID Buzz Beach, a retro-inspired electric campervan that reimagines the iconic people carrier for the modern era of sustainable travel. Priced at £65,837, this limited-edition model transforms the standard MPV into a mobile bed and breakfast on wheels, capturing the spirit of the legendary sixties camper while integrating contemporary electric vehicle technology.

The ID Buzz Beach Core Sleeping Capabilities

The central feature of the ID Buzz Beach is a two-metre-long fold-out double bed frame equipped with a comfortable mattress, designed to accommodate occupants of significant height. This specific dimension ensures that even basketball legend Michael Jordan, who stands at 6 foot 6 inches, can lie down flat without restriction for a restful night.

Also read VW camper van goes electric – sort of... You can now get a Buzz with a bed

To ensure privacy and darkness during the day or night, the vehicle includes stick-on blackout blinds that attach directly to the windows. Additionally, the cabin features specialized ventilation grilles for the front side windows. These vents allow fresh air to circulate through the interior without requiring the windows to be lowered, thereby maintaining security and weather protection while occupants sleep.

Overnight Mode And Climate Control Systems

Volkswagen has integrated a specific 'Overnight' mode into the ID Buzz Beach to support summer staycations and off-grid camping scenarios. This system utilizes the vehicle's main battery to provide continuous climate control for up to 48 hours. This capability allows users to maintain comfortable temperatures inside the cabin without starting the engine or relying on external power sources.

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The electric campervan is available in three distinct seating configurations: five, six, and seven seats. In the five-seat variant, the foldable bed measures 1.2 metres in width and retracts into a raised deck within the boot compartment. This design leaves substantial storage space underneath for luggage and travel gear, maximizing utility when the bed is not in use.

Storage Solutions And Picnic Furniture

In the six and seven-seat versions, the sleeping arrangement is stored vertically behind the third row of seats to preserve interior volume. Regardless of the chosen configuration, the ID Buzz Beach includes a folding picnic table and two chairs for outdoor dining. In the five-seater model, these items are stowed in a drawer beneath the false floor, while the six- and seven-seat models slot the furniture alongside the bed frame.

Volkswagen has omitted a traditional kitchenette and additional sleeping quarters in a pop-up roof from this initial specification. The absence of a sink and worktops is directly linked to the cabin layout prioritization. However, a version of the electric vehicle with a pop-up roof is reportedly under development for future release.

Powertrain Specifications And Driving Range

The ID Buzz Beach is powered by a 79kWh battery and a 282bhp electric motor that drives the rear wheels. Officially, the vehicle boasts a range of 279 miles, which is theoretically sufficient for a non-stop journey from London to Newquay. However, the additional weight of the camping kit and driving conditions may reduce this real-world range to approximately 220 miles.

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This estimated real-world distance means that owners planning a road trip across the continent must engage in meticulous route planning. Ensuring suitable charging stops are available along the route is essential for long-distance travel. The vehicle is priced at £65,837, which is only £1,200 more expensive than the standard ID Buzz MPV in the equivalent Style trim.

V2L Technology And Kitchen Alternatives

While the ID Buzz Beach lacks a built-in kitchen, owners can still prepare hot meals and beverages using Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, which comes as standard. This feature allows users to plug a traditional three-pin adapter into the charging port. The system then supplies power to household appliances, including induction hobs, kettles, and coffee machines.

Consumers seeking a traditional camper experience with a pop-up roof and more sleeping quarters are advised to consider the combustion-engined VW California. That model costs just over £65,000, positioning it at a similar price point to the electric Beach. Hardened campers may find the hybrid or diesel California more practical for extensive adventures, despite the environmental appeal of the zero-emissions ID Buzz Beach.