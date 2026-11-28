Volkswagen is investigating options for a near-full-size pickup and rugged SUV for North America, weighing the costs of developing a ladder-frame chassis against leveraging existing platforms like the MQB or Atacama, while facing potential hurdles related to US production and tariffs.

A body-on-frame chassis is almost surely a must, but VW could instead leverage its MQB platform. By now, it’s probably common knowledge that Volkswagen is investigating a near-full-size pickup and a rugged SUV for North America.

However, details such as the engineering concept, possible donor platforms and engines, the timing, and the exact positioning are still shrouded in secrecy. As Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume recently told, “We have yet to decide whether to develop them in-house or with a partner. There are still plenty of variables and imponderables, but strengthening our performance on the American market remains a top priority. ”Toyota Sequoia .

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Since a ladder-frame chassis is a must in this company, the Germans would either have to develop such a platform from scratch or team up with another automaker, like Ford. While that sounds quite straightforward, it can be difficult and costly—just ask Toyota how long it took to establish the Tundra in a market where it still hasn’t reached the front of the pack.