Volkswagen unveils the limited GTI Rabbit Edition 2027.5, a US-exclusive model blending 1980s heritage with performance upgrades, debuting at the LA Auto Show before Q2 2027 release.

Volkswagen has officially confirmed the introduction of the GTI Rabbit Edition 2027.5, a limited-edition performance vehicle that will make its highly anticipated public debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show. This exclusive model is available solely for the United States market and strategically slots into the GTI lineup between the S and SE trim levels. The announcement comes just before the auto show, which runs from November 19 to November 29, underscoring Volkswagen's commitment to celebrating its performance heritage with modern engineering.

The name Rabbit serves as a direct homage to the original Golf vehicles marketed in North America starting in 1974. Volkswagen specifically recalls the first-generation Mark 1 Golf GTI variant, which was produced between 1982 and 1984 at the company's plant in Westmoreland, Pennsylvania. These early vehicles were celebrated for being lightweight, simple, and fast, effectively introducing the hot hatch concept to the American market. Today, surviving units from that era are highly sought after by collectors due to their historical importance and scarcity.

Also read VW’s New GTI Rabbit Edition Borrows the Good Stuff From the Golf R

The GTI Rabbit Edition distinguishes itself through a cohesive black design language that appeals to driving enthusiasts. The vehicle features a black front grille, black headlight elements that replace the traditional red accents found on other GTI models, and black wheel rims. This dark theme extends to the side mirror housings and the roof, creating a unified and aggressive look. A chrome badge on the rear tailgate displays the inscription Rabbit, paying tribute to the original model.

Additionally, the vehicle is available in an exclusive color called Dark Moss Green Metallic. This specific shade is borrowed from the European Golf GTI EDITION 50, adding a unique visual identity to the American-exclusive edition. The interior features seats upholstered in ArtVelours material, a design choice inspired by the high-performance GTI Clubsport variant. This combination of exterior boldness and interior comfort aims to provide a unique aesthetic experience for buyers.

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Beyond its visual appeal, the GTI Rabbit Edition offers significant performance improvements over the standard GTI S model. It incorporates features previously reserved for the top-tier GTI Autobahn trim. The car is equipped with 19-inch wheels inherited from the Golf R, which are fitted with high-performance summer tires. These components are designed to optimize handling and cornering capabilities, providing a more dynamic driving experience.

The vehicle also includes the DCC adaptive damping system, which allows drivers to adjust suspension stiffness for better comfort or sportier handling. These mechanical upgrades ensure that the Rabbit Edition offers an excellent balance between daily usability and track-ready performance. The improvements in the chassis are specifically tuned to enhance grip and stability during spirited driving, reinforcing the model's position as a serious hot hatch competitor.

Volkswagen will display the GTI Rabbit Edition at its booth in the South Hall of the Los Angeles Auto Show from November 19 to November 29. Following the auto show, the vehicle will be presented at Motoring Coffee in West Los Angeles from November 30 to December 4. It will also be featured at the South OC Cars and Coffee event on December 5, allowing enthusiasts to view the car in person across multiple locations.

The GTI Rabbit Edition is scheduled to go on sale in the second quarter of 2027. Volkswagen has not yet disclosed the specific pricing for this limited-edition model, stating that details will be released at a later date. In Canada, the GTI Autobahn trim will feature the same Dark Moss Green color, along with a new Black Edition package that mirrors the black aesthetic details of the US-exclusive Rabbit Edition, ensuring brand consistency across North American markets.