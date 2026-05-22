Volatile Macron marriage: First Lady Napier seeherhusband's lovers and confront him with slap

Emmanuel Macron's marriage to Brigitte Macron is marked by volatility and possessiveness, with the first lady acknowledging her fears in a private conversation and lashing out at her husband when she allegedly saw an incriminating video message on his phone from an Iranian actress.

At a private lunch last year, 73-year-old Brigitte Macron , wife of the French president, expressed her fears of having done everything for him to abandon her.

Emmanuel Macron, 25 years her junior, has been linked to numerous lovers, both male and female, during his time in office. He dismisses these rumors and denies them to his wife. Their volatile marriage is highlighted by Brigitte Macron's possessiveness and jealousy, evidenced by her slapping Emmanuel Macron across the face during a trip to Vietnam. The recent release of a biography claims she saw an incriminating video message from an Iranian actress on his phone, which sparked the incident.

Emmanuel Macron, concerned about Brigitte Macron's happiness and potential unhappiness, has expressed his need to keep her fulfilled for the success of his presidency. US President Donald Trump's mockery of Emmanuel Macron's wife treating him badly has led to Macron's silence on the matter.

Falcoir Tardif, a political affairs correspondent at Paris Match, has written critically of Brigitte Macron's views on women, her favoritism towards men in appointments, and her dismissal of certain women who applied for jobs due to lack of impressiveness





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