Volaris Launches Direct Salt Lake City to Guadalajara Flights, Boosting Utah‑Mexico Connectivity

Budget airline Volaris has begun operating three weekly nonstop flights between Salt Lake City International Airport and Guadalajara, becoming the third carrier to offer direct Utah‑Mexico service and the 14th airline at the airport. The launch, marked by a mariachi band and ribbon‑cutting, targets the region's large Mexican‑American community and budget‑conscious travelers.

Mexican budget carrier Volaris has officially launched direct flights between Salt Lake City International Airport and Guadalajara , Mexico , marking a significant expansion of air travel options between Utah and Mexico .

The inaugural flight departed on Monday, accompanied by a traditional mariachi band and a ribbon‑cutting ceremony attended by airport officials, airline representatives, and members of the local Mexican community. This new service makes Volaris the third airline to offer nonstop flights from Utah to Mexico, joining Aeromexico and Delta, and it is also the 14th carrier to operate at Salt Lake City International Airport.

The flights will operate three times per week - on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays - and are aimed at serving both the sizable Mexican and Mexican‑American population in Utah and tourists seeking an affordable gateway to Mexico. Airport and Volaris executives highlighted the strategic importance of the new route.

Nate Lavin, air service and business development manager at Salt Lake City International Airport, noted that the recent airport expansion has enhanced the facility's ability to attract international carriers, and that courting Volaris had been a multiyear effort spanning six or seven years. Ryan Isemeyer, senior manager of network planning for Volaris, explained that the airline sees strong economic opportunity in Utah due to its growing Mexican‑American demographic.

Volaris specializes in low‑cost base fares, allowing passengers to add on services as desired, and it views the U.S.‑Mexico corridor as one of the world's largest international travel markets. The airline already serves 24 U.S. cities and flies extensively throughout Mexico. Travelers expressed enthusiasm for the new, more affordable option. Maria Cervantes, a passenger on the inaugural flight, said she had nearly given up on finding a budget‑friendly way to visit Mexico before Volaris announced the route.

Leonardo Zuniga, also on board, estimated that Volaris fares are about 30 percent lower than those of Aeromexico. Antonio Cruz Diaz, acting consul general of the Mexican Consulate in Salt Lake City, described the launch as a joyful occasion that strengthens ties between families, businesses, and communities. Rachel Bremer of the Utah Office of Tourism welcomed the added competition and the potential to attract more visitors to Utah in a cost‑effective manner.

The new service underscores the ongoing growth of direct air links between the Intermountain West and Mexico, catering primarily to visitors‑family‑relatives (VFR) traffic and tourists exploring new destinations





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Volaris Salt Lake City Guadalajara Direct Flights Mexico

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