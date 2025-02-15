Volaris Adds Two New Nonstop Flights to Mexico from San Antonio Airport

Volaris, a Mexican budget airline, is expanding its operations at San Antonio International Airport (SAT) with the launch of two new nonstop flights to Morelia and San Luis Potosí. These routes will commence on July 5th, 2023, operating three times a week, and cater to the growing demand for travel between San Antonio and these vibrant Mexican cities.

Volaris is expanding its presence at San Antonio International Airport (SAT) with two new nonstop flights to Mexican cities this summer. The budget airline will launch service to Morelia and San Luis Potosí starting July 5th, operating three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. This addition brings the total number of nonstop destinations from San Antonio to Mexico to nine, a significant increase from the four offered pre-pandemic.

The new routes cater to the growing demand for travel between San Antonio and these dynamic Mexican cities. Morelia, known for its agricultural exports, boasts a population growth of over 16% between 2010 and 2020. Its economy thrives on the production and export of a variety of fruits, including figs, pineapples, avocados, guava, and mangoes. San Luis Potosí, meanwhile, has experienced an 18% population increase in the same period, reaching 911,908 residents. The city's prominence in the automotive industry is reflected in its export profile, with automotive parts constituting the majority of its nearly $8 billion worth of exports in 2023.Volaris already holds a strong position at SAT, serving as the second-largest international carrier with nearly 32% of San Antonio's international passenger traffic in 2024. With the addition of these new flights, SAT will expand its total number of nonstop destinations to 48, solidifying its role as a key hub for international travel. The expansion coincides with a record-breaking year for SAT in 2024, surpassing 11 million passengers, a nearly 4% increase over the previous year. The airport is actively investing in infrastructure improvements to accommodate this surge in air travel demand. A new $1.7 billion terminal, set to open in 2028, and a 38,000-square-foot Ground Load Facility, scheduled for completion this fall, are among the major projects underway. The Ground Load Facility will enhance passenger experience by allowing direct boarding from the tarmac. The airport is also constructing a Ground Transportation Center, slated to open in fall 2027, which will accommodate an additional 2,000 parking spaces.





ExpressNews / 🏆 519. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Volaris San Antonio International Airport Mexico Morelia San Luis Potosí New Flights Travel Expansion Tourism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Volaris launches nonstop flights from San Antonio to Morelia, San Luis Potosi starting July 5San Antonio International Airport is expanding its flight options to Mexico with new nonstop routes to Morelia and San Luis Potosi on Volaris starting this summer.

Read more »

San Antonio Airport Launches 'SAT Pass' for Airport Meet-and-GreetsSan Antonio International Airport (SAT) introduces a new program called 'SAT Pass' allowing a limited number of non-flying guests to go through security to meet and greet loved ones. Guests can apply online at least 24 hours in advance for a free pass, which will be sent to their home for swift security transit. The program launches on February 11th, with up to 50 non-ticketed passengers per day granted access post-security.

Read more »

San Antonio Sports to announce new members of San Antonio Sports Hall of FameSan Antonio Sports will announce the newest members of the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame Tuesday afternoon.

Read more »

San Antonio Airport Director Jesus Saenz Discusses Transformation and New FlightsDirector of Airports Jesus Saenz talks about the ongoing construction at the San Antonio International Airport (SAT), including a new 17-gate terminal and ground load facility, and the upcoming non-stop flight to Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). He also discusses the significance of securing the DCA slot for San Antonio and reflects on past successes and challenges, such as the short-lived Condor flight to Frankfurt.

Read more »

Several flights at San Antonio airport canceled, delayed due to winter stormSeveral flights at the San Antonio airport were canceled or delayed on Tuesday morning.

Read more »

San Antonio airport faces morning flight delays and cancellations amid severe weatherTuesday’s extreme weather not only affected the roads, but airports across the country. Over at the San Antonio International, several early morning flights wer

Read more »