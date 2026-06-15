Voigtländer Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 Coming to Canon RF and Nikon Z Mounts Next Month

Cosina's Voigtländer Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 manual focus lens will launch for Canon RF and Nikon Z mounts in March 2025 at a starting price of 99,000 yen (around $620). The lens features a classic optical design with an 10-blade aperture for smooth bokeh, a full-metal focus mechanism, and subtle aesthetic differences between mount versions. Sample images show good sharpness and controlled vignetting.

Cosina has announced that the Voigtländer Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 manual focus prime lens will be available for Canon RF and Nikon Z mirrorless camera systems starting next month.

The lens carries a suggested retail price of 99,000 yen in Japan, which translates to approximately $620 at current exchange rates. This is notably lower than the original Sony E-mount version's launch MSRP of $799, though that lens is currently discounted to $599 at major retailers. Global pricing for the new mounts has not yet been finalized.

The lens retains the same classical optical formula and mechanical construction as its E-mount predecessor, which debuted nearly a decade ago, while offering slight aesthetic variations between the two mount versions. The classic design is immediately evident in the scalloped focus ring of the Nikon Z version, while the Canon RF variant features a diamond-knurled ring for a more modern look.

Both lenses measure about 1.5 inches (38-42 mm) in length and weigh approximately 9.2 ounces (260 grams) for the RF mount and 8.8 ounces (250 grams) for the Z mount. The optical design consists of eight elements in six groups, incorporating ultra-high-refractive-index glass to maintain a compact form factor. A 10-blade aperture diaphragm is employed to produce smooth, natural bokeh, with Cosina promising that out-of-focus areas render gently and point light sources appear as soft, rounded circles.

At maximum aperture, the lens delivers a classic rendering with slight softness and smooth falloff, while stopping down yields sharp images - a deliberate departure from the modern trend of optimizing for perfect wide-open sharpness. The manual focus mechanism relies on a full-metal helicoid unit that Cosina guarantees is precise, smooth, and appropriately torqued for fine adjustments. The minimum focusing distance is just under 0.9 feet (0.27 meters), offering a maximum reproduction ratio of 1:5.5.

Cosina has released sample images from both the RF and Z mount versions, shot by photographers Yuto Senba and Kousaku Hoshino respectively, demonstrating well-controlled vignetting, good central sharpness, and distinct bokeh characteristics. The company expects identical image quality across all mount versions. The Voigtländer Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 represents a continuation of Cosina's commitment to high-quality manual focus optics for modern mirrorless systems, appealing to photographers who appreciate traditional lens rendering and tactile operation.

Availability is expected in March 2025 at authorized dealers in Japan and through international distribution channels shortly after





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Voigtländer Nokton Classic 35Mm F/1.4 Canon RF Nikon Z Manual Focus Lens

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