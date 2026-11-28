“The people of Utah have made their position clear. Their attorney general is defending it. And the federal government should respect the state’s right to make that choice,” Todd Weiler writes in an op-ed.

While many states have embraced lotteries, casinos and, more recently, online sports betting, Utah has chosen a different path. We have since the 1800s. Our constitution could not be clearer: “The Legislature shall not authorize any game of chance, lottery or gift enterprise under any pretense or for any purpose.

” Now that longstanding commitment is being challenged, not just by gambling companies that want Utah customers but also by the federal government itself. Utah is right to push back to protect families and our right to make our own public policy decisions. I am a lawyer who is very familiar with Utah’s constitution. I have also served in the Utah State Senate since 2012.

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When HB243 , which banned prediction market contracts, hit my desk during the last legislative session, it was an obvious yes vote from me. Companies like Kalshi allow customers to purchase “ event contracts ” predicting the outcomes of sporting events and other activities. These companies argue that they are not operating gambling businesses but federally regulated online financial exchanges under the jurisdiction of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.