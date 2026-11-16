Voices: In families like mine, immigration status can determine who gets medical care

“Immigrant children continue to bear the burden of circumstances and decisions outside of their control,” Oasis Perez writes in an op-ed. “They should have the right to access their basic needs, such as preventive healthcare.”

I was 10 years old when I first learned about the United States healthcare system. My older sister, who was 16 at the time, was lying on our couch.

Her work uniform was covered in blood. During her shift, she suffered an uncontrollable nosebleed, followed by a fainting spell that led to her collapsing. As my mother and oldest sister attended to her needs, they kept saying, “Should we take her to the hospital? ” “What if it’s nothing?

Also read Appeals court: US wrongly withheld highway funds to NY over immigrant licenses

” “What if it’s something? ” The answer was simple enough for me: If I had a runny nose or complained of an itchy throat, there was no debate about me receiving medical care. When I asked why we wouldn’t take her to the hospital, my oldest sister replied, “We can’t just take her. ” When I questioned why, as most kids do, she replied, “She doesn’t have insurance.

We’re not like you. ” I immediately knew she was referring to their immigration status. Growing up, I knew I was a U.S. citizen and that my sisters were not. Up until that moment, I didn’t fully understand what that meant.

I learned that access to care depends not on how sick or injured a person is, but on their immigration and economic status — a barrier that puts the health of Utah’s undocumented youth at risk. My sister did not receive medical care that night. My family could not afford it. Throughout the following months, she continued to have health complications.

Advertisement

She only got answers after reaching adulthood, when her status changed and her employment provided insurance coverage. However, by the time she overcame those limitations, she had more severe healthcare needs.

As one of her caregivers, I often think back to all the annual healthcare checkups, dental cleanings and eye exams I had access to as a child, thanks to the Children’s Health Insurance Program , preventive healthcare services that she — along with thousands of immigrant children in Utah — did not have access to. As a Health Access Assister with Take Care Utah , a nonprofit that supports underserved communities in accessing healthcare, I was on the other side of CHIP enrollment.

I worked with mixed-status families like my own, helping them navigate the healthcare system and enroll in Medicaid programs. When children in mixed-status families didn’t meet eligibility requirements, I often referred their parents to more “affordable” options.

However, those were often still costly. Families often couldn’t share providers, making care hard for everyone. Utah ranks 18th overall in healthcare , a score that blends access, quality and public health.

However, it also has high rates of uninsured Latino/Hispanic children . Some of whom are not citizens. For a state with such strong family values, I find it shocking that an entire population of children is not able to access healthcare. Utah’s State CHIP program attempted to address this by allowing children under 19 whose families met income requirements to receive comprehensive health coverage .

It was limited to only 2,000 children. It isn’t a cure-all, but for the families it reaches, it’s life-changing. Unfortunately, state CHIP closed to new enrollment on Jan. 31 . Children already enrolled remain covered, but undocumented children who missed the window have no way into the program .

Advertisement

In March, Utah passed HB15 , which took effect in May. It would require the state to end programs, such as State CHIP, that would reduce federal Medicaid expansion matching funds . Undocumented children will go years without preventive care, increasing the possibility of more severe healthcare concerns that will go untreated. Should an untreated health issue lead to an emergency room visit, as it likely will, Emergency Medicaid is an option that is always referenced.

However, these kids may still not meet the eligibility requirements. Although helpful, it’s only available as a last resort. It also doesn’t cover preventive or follow-up care after stabilization, leaving children vulnerable and likely to end up back in the emergency room. Cost-wise, Emergency Medicaid could end up being more expensive for the state.

Sen. Luz Escamilla, who sponsored the bill creating State CHIP, has stated that preventive coverage is a more cost-effective way to care for children than emergency room visits. Immigrant children continue to bear the burden of circumstances and decisions outside of their control. They should have the right to access their basic needs, such as preventive healthcare.

As the 2027 legislative session approaches, Utah’s lawmakers should reopen State CHIP enrollment and protect the program from being ended under HB15. It’s a step toward closing our gap in coverage for Latino/Hispanic kids and increasing the quality of life of all Utah families, regardless of a child’s status. Oasis Perez is a first-year Master of Social Work student at the University of Utah with a background in healthcare and sexual assault advocacy.

She brings more than five years of experience supporting individuals and communities through system and community-based services. She used AI to check facts and grammar in this commentary. The words and ideas are her own. The Salt Lake Tribune is committed to creating a space where Utahns can share ideas, perspectives and solutions that move our state forward.

We rely on your insight to do this. Find out how to share your opinion here , and email us at voices@sltrib.com .