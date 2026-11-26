Voices: I’m a veterinarian. It’s time for a permanent, publicly funded phaseout of mink farming in Utah.
“The state has an opportunity to prevent further animal suffering and protect public health while giving the remaining farming families a path forward,” one Utah-based veterinarian writes in an op-ed.
As a veterinarian sworn to promote public health and protect animal welfare, I am extremely concerned about Utah’s handling of the recent bird flu outbreak on a mink farm.
In August 2026, highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected at a Salt Lake County fur farm, making it the first outbreak in captive mink in the United States. Reporting by the Animal Welfare Institute , The Salt Lake Tribune , ProPublica , and The Guardian has brought national and international attention to Utah’s inadequate response.
Despite SARS-CoV-2 outbreaks across 12 Utah mink farms in 2020 and years of experience responding to H5N1 outbreaks in poultry , Utah officials had no established response protocol for managing H5N1 in mink. Infected poultry flocks are typically culled to prevent disease transmission and producers receive taxpayer-funded indemnity payments.
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