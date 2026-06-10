Vogue Williams Warns of 'Mad' Baby Name Amid Fourth Pregnancy Journey

Vogue Williams has teased that her unborn fourth child with Spencer Matthews will have a 'mad' name, describing it as 'f****d' in a candid podcast discussion. This follows a previous history of two miscarriages, including a devastating loss at 12 weeks, which made this pregnancy emotionally challenging. The couple already have three children: Theodore, Gigi, and Otto.

Expectant parents Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are sparking curiosity as they hint at an unconventional name for their fourth child . The couple, already parents to Theodore, seven, Gigi, five, and Otto, three, are preparing for a new addition, but Williams has warned fans that their chosen name is "mad" and "f****d".

This revelation came during a recent episode of her podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me, where she discussed the name with co-host Joanne McNally. McNally reacted with shock, describing the name as the "heaviest hitter yet" and joked that everything associated with a fourth child is inherently "away with the fairies" given the family's growing size.

Williams explained that the name is a significant first name, prompting the couple to consider a more conventional middle name as a potential alternative for the child to use. This decision is influenced by her own experience with a unique first name; she recalled how her husband's father once suggested she use her middle name, Maria, instead, a notion she promptly dismissed. The announcement of Williams's pregnancy in April followed a difficult journey marked by two miscarriages.

She described one loss as "awful and heartbreaking" and admitted feeling like her body had failed her after a 12-week scan revealed the embryo had not developed. The emotional and physical challenges have made this pregnancy more nerve-wracking, though both she and Matthews expressed immense joy and gratitude for reaching this stage. The family's story underscores the complexities of pregnancy, the personal nature of naming choices, and the public curiosity surrounding celebrity families





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Vogue Williams Spencer Matthews Baby Name Fourth Child Miscarriage My Therapist Ghosted Me Pregnancy Parenting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

From Tour to Red Carpet, A Closer Look at Gracie Abrams’s Effortless StyleRecreate some of the Vogue cover star’s best looks with these outfit ideas.

Read more »

Gorilla-mad homeowner loses planning row to keep 4ft ape on houseA West Yorkshire woman has removed a four-foot-tall resin gorilla from her home after losing a planning appeal against Wakefield Council, which deemed the statue out of character with the area. The homeowner, who bought back the ape for £600, now plans to display it in a London store.

Read more »

Caravan holidays are in vogue, and there are ways to upgrade your caravan on a budgetThe article discusses the growing popularity of caravan holidays and offers tips on how to upgrade a caravan on a budget. It mentions the likes of Gemma Collins, Stacey Solomon, and Coleen Rooney as well as holiday park operators reporting a boom in bookings. It also mentions the surge in demand for campervans, motorhomes, and caravans on Gumtree since the start of the year.

Read more »

Brandon Aiyuk trolls 49ers with epic rant: ‘They mad ‘cause they stupid’Brandon Aiyuk appears determined to keep pouring gasoline on his standoff with the San Francisco 49ers.

Read more »