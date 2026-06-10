Vogue Williams Teases Unconventional Name for Fourth Child and Opens Up About Heartbreak

Presenter Vogue Williams and husband Spencer Matthews are preparing for their fourth baby, with Vogue revealing that they have chosen a bold name while sharing the emotional struggles of her previous miscarriages.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are currently basking in the excitement of expecting their fourth child, but the presenter has sparked a wave of curiosity regarding the name they have selected for the new arrival.

During a recent recording of her podcast titled My Therapist Ghosted Me, Vogue warned her listeners and co-host Joanne McNally that the chosen name is quite unconventional and even described it as mad. The couple already has three children named Theodore, Gigi, and Otto, and it seems they are leaning into an even bolder choice for their fourth.

Joanne McNally joked that by the time parents reach their fourth child, they enter a state of Lulu La Motherland where traditional naming conventions are often abandoned. The reaction from Joanne was one of shock, as she described the name as a heavy hitter. To balance out the daring first name, Vogue revealed that they intend to provide a more traditional middle name, allowing the child the option to choose which one to use in the future.

This conversation brings to mind Vogue's own unique name, noting an anecdote where Spencer's father once suggested she might prefer to go by her middle name, Maria, highlighting the long-standing family dynamic regarding distinct names. Beyond the lighthearted discussions about naming, Vogue has used her platform to share a deeply personal and harrowing journey regarding her reproductive health.

While the announcement of her fourth pregnancy in April brought immense joy, it also came with a layer of anxiety rooted in past trauma. Vogue revealed that she had suffered two miscarriages before this successful pregnancy. The first occurrence happened very early on, before the birth of her daughter Gigi in 2020.

However, it was the second loss, which occurred just a year ago, that left a profound impact on her emotional well-being. After attending a twelve-week scan, she was informed that the embryo had not grown and that it was not a viable pregnancy. This experience led her to feel as though her body had failed her, a sentiment that is common among those experiencing pregnancy loss but nonetheless devastating.

By sharing these details, Vogue aims to bring awareness to the silent struggles many women face and the complex emotions that accompany a rainbow baby or a subsequent pregnancy after loss. Spencer Matthews has also reflected on the difficulties the couple faced in achieving this pregnancy. He admitted that the path to this fourth child was significantly more challenging than the previous ones, describing the process as having more bumps in the road.

While they remain incredibly fortunate to have three healthy children already, Spencer acknowledged that the journey to the current announcing phase was rough. The couple's openness about both the joyful anticipation of a new baby and the grief of previous losses provides a comprehensive look at the realities of parenthood. As they prepare for the arrival of their newest family member, they are navigating a mix of extreme excitement and lingering nervousness.

The public's fascination with their naming choices serves as a lighter contrast to the resilience they have shown in the face of heartbreak, illustrating the multifaceted nature of their family life as they expand their household once again





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