Vogue Williams Reveals Reason for Cutting Off Ex-Husband Brian McFadden Over Uninvited Wedding

Vogue Williams disclosed that she stopped communicating with her ex-husband Brian McFadden after he failed to invite her to his wedding. She described the omission as 'incredibly rude' and explained that this is why they no longer speak. Williams, now married to Spencer Matthews and expecting their fourth child, has sought to move past her first marriage, which she previously called a mistake.

Vogue Williams has revealed the reason she cut off her ex-husband Brian McFadden after he didn't invite her to his wedding. The presenter, 40, is now happily married to Spencer Matthews , with the couple expecting their fourth child together, but she was previously wed to Westlife singer Brian from 2012 to 2017.

And last summer Brian tied the knot with his partner Danielle Parkinson after eight years together. However Vogue has now claimed she didn't receive an invite to the big day, as she called her ex 'incredibly rude'. Speaking on an episode of her podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me, Vogue said: 'He did not invite me to his new wedding. I did find that incredibly rude that he didn't invite me, actually, and that is why we don't talk.

' She joked she would have happily attended the nuptials just to ensure they took place as she teased: 'I'd be booting him down the aisle. He's your problem now, my friend!

' Vogue Williams has revealed why she cut off her ex husband Brian McFadden after he didn't invite her to his wedding last summer Brian shares daughter Ruby with Danielle, and his two daughters Lilly-Sue and Molly, who he shares with his first wife Kerry Katona, were also present on the big day. It comes after sources claimed that Vogue has strived to reinvent herself following her divorce from Brian, as she didn't want to be seen as simply 'his ex-wife.

' The star has since appeared on shows including The Jump, where she and Spencer met, and I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! , while she also hosts the podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me with pal Joanne McNally. Vogue was also reportedly surprised when Spencer's pal Jamie Laing mentioned her ex Brian on his podcast, as she's avoided discussing his name publicly, and has begun to mix with more elite circles thanks to her second marriage.

A source said: 'She was too young and impressionable and got swept away by Brian and his boyband fame and their marriage was a disaster.

' They went on to tell The Sun: 'Bringing up Brian takes her back to a place she would rather forget. It's awkward and embarrassing for her.

'She sees it as a mistake she'd rather leave in the past so she was quite upset when Jamie mentioned his name like he was still part of her life – it was a bit of a low blow actually and left her wondering why he did that when he knew how it would make her feel. ' Daily Mail has contacted representatives for Vogue Williams and Brian McFadden for comment.

, Vogue said: 'He did not invite me to his new wedding. I did find that incredibly rude that he didn't invite me, actually, and that is why we don't talk' It comes after sources claimed that Vogue has strived to reinvent herself following her divorce from Brian, as she didn't want to be seen as simply 'his ex-wife' Read More Pregnant Vogue Williams enjoys baby shower in Ireland as fans speculate she has revealed the gender Vogue herself had previously branded her marriage to Brian 'a mistake,' and said she was struggling with 'anxiety and stress' on the day they were due to marry.

Writing in her autobiography Big Mouth, she said: 'The morning of the wedding I felt very stressed and so anxious because deep down I knew I had made a mistake.

' 'After the wedding I tried to make things work. 'The relationship wasn't all terrible, we did have some great times too, and for the most part he was good fun to be around. But he was not husband material.

'It was me who called it in the end. I couldn't keep trying, it felt pointless… I'm not here to throw anyone under the bus but there are things that went on in our relationship that will never be forgiven.

' Brian himself had also spoken about his marriage to Vogue, when it was revealed in 2018 she and Spencer were expecting their first child. He told Closer: 'I don't speak to Vogue any more either. It's pointless. She's married now and is having a baby.

'I am delighted for her and I hope she has a lovely family. is a great guy.

' Brian has since married former PE teacher and lifestyle blogger Danielle Parkinson. The couple, who share a daughter named Ruby born in 2021, tied the knot in July during a beach ceremony in Cornwall.





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