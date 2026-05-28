Vogue Williams Reflects on Embarrassing Divorce from Brian McFadden and Opens Up About Miscarriages

Vogue Williams has spoken about the embarrassment she felt following her divorce from Westlife singer Brian McFadden and her heartbreaking miscarriages in a candid interview with Jamie Laing on his 'Great Company' podcast.

Vogue Williams has opened up about the embarrassment she felt following her divorce from Westlife singer Brian McFadden in 2017. The Irish presenter, now 40 and married to Spencer Matthews , reflected on her past relationship in a candid conversation with Jamie Laing on his 'Great Company' podcast.

Vogue admitted that the split was 'really embarrassing' and 'humiliating' as people around her expected them to stay together. She revealed that they released a cringy statement at the time, which she now regrets. Vogue also shared that she felt like a 'failure' due to the high expectations placed on their relationship.

However, she acknowledged that she wouldn't feel embarrassed now that she's older and understands that things happen for a reason. Vogue met Brian in 2011 and they married in 2012, but moved back to Ireland and announced their split in 2015. Vogue previously revealed that she was grieving her father's death and not speaking to her mother when she met Brian. In the same interview, Vogue emotionally discussed her heartbreaking miscarriages.

She had two miscarriages before her fourth child, including one a year ago, which left her feeling like her body had failed her. She found comfort in researching other women's experiences and realized that miscarriage is more common than she thought. Vogue and Spencer are already parents to Theodore, Otto, Gigi, and are expecting their fourth child





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Vogue Williams Brian Mcfadden Divorce Miscarriage Spencer Matthews

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