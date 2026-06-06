Vogue Williams has joined the backlash against Steven Bartlett after the podcaster was mocked over his claims that two glasses of wine 'ruined his life for three days'. The pair discussed the entrepreneur's obsession with his Whoop fitness tracker and the problems with over analysing health data.

Vogue Williams joins backlash against Steven Bartlett over claims two glasses of wine 'ruined his life for three days'. The podcaster went viral earlier this week after regaling the tale of how a minimal amount of alcohol sabotaged the following three days, listing how he was less productive, affected his sleep, gym routine, diet and even his ability to podcast.

Vogue and her podcast co-host Joanne McNally have weighed in on the Bartlett discourse on their latest episode of My Therapist Ghosted Me, as Vogue said it 'feels like he's not actually living his life'. She explained that Bartlett's claims seemed exaggerated, and that when people are hungover, they are often at their funniest and most productive. The pair then discussed the entrepreneur's obsession with his Whoop fitness tracker and the problems with over analysing health data.

Vogue continued that Bartlett's Whoop obsession is 'too judgmental for me', and that sometimes people don't need that much intel. Joanne agreed, saying that Steven Bartlett is an absolute 'wh**e' to his Whoop from what she can tell. The backlash against Bartlett has gained momentum, with Greg James encouraging people to join his 'anti-Bartlett cult' as he hit out at the joyless tech-led 'optimisation movement'.

The video has received an overwhelming response from fellow stars, who shared their agreement with Greg about the 'optimisation' trend. The Daily Mail have contacted Steven's representatives for comment. Steven Bartlett has previously discussed the male loneliness epidemic, mentioning that incels - involuntary celibate men - will go extinct if they're unable to find a partner and reproduce.

Vogue joked that people are at their best two drinks in, and that if everyone went around two drinks in, we'd all be getting on and there would be no war. The pair also discussed the problems with over analysing health data, with Vogue saying that she stopped wearing her Whoop because it was too judgmental.

Joanne agreed, saying that people don't need that much intel, and that Steven Bartlett is an absolute 'wh**e' to his Whoop from what she can tell. The debate continues, with many weighing in on the issue of 'optimisation' and the impact it has on people's lives





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Vogue Williams Steven Bartlett Whoop Fitness Tracker Optimisation Movement Male Loneliness Epidemic Incels Involuntary Celibate Men

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