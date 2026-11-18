Vogue Williams claims she was unfairly edited to appear difficult on I'm A Celebrity. The show suffers its lowest launch audience ever, sparking producer disputes and viewer debates.

Vogue Williams has publicly criticized the production team behind I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! by alleging that editors manipulated footage to portray her as aggressive and critical of fellow campers during her recent appearance. The forty-one-year-old television presenter, who finished in tenth place after spending thirteen days in the jungle alongside Tom Read Wilson, shared her grievances on her podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me, while reflecting on the editing processes that shaped her televised narrative.

Vogue Williams Accuses Producers of Misleading Editing

Vogue Williams explained to her podcast co-host Joanne McNally that the show's editing choices stripped away the context of her actions, specifically regarding her cleaning habits. She stated that while she enjoyed doing other people's chores because she disliked sitting down, the producers removed these helpful segments to make her appear as if she was solely complaining about others not cleaning.

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She detailed how she collected wood and performed tasks for others, only for the final cut to remove her contributions entirely. This selective editing created a false narrative that she was bitching at people for their lack of participation, when in reality, she was actively maintaining the camp environment. Williams expressed frustration that she was at the mercy of the edit, which distorted her genuine personality and work ethic in the jungle.

Spencer Matthews History and ITV Response to Criticism

This public dispute comes a decade after Williams's husband, Spencer Matthews, was removed from the 2015 series after admitting to production staff that he was secretly taking steroid-based medication. He later issued an apology for the mistake and expressed disappointment at his departure, marking a significant moment in the show's history involving the prominent television personality.

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In response to Williams's claims, a spokesperson for I'm A Celebrity stated that the channel provides a fair and accurate representation of camp life. Despite this official denial, Williams agreed with McNally's suggestion that her social media team should contact the network to request the original, unedited footage to post on platforms like TikTok, hoping to show the public the full picture of her time in the jungle.

Record Low Ratings Challenge ITV's Flagship Entertainment Program

Simultaneously, I'm A Celebrity is facing a significant ratings slump, with the ITV show attracting an average audience of 4.8 million viewers for its new season launch. This figure marks the lowest launch audience in the show's entire history, representing a decline of almost two million viewers compared to last year's premiere.

During the 2025 series opener, the program drew an average audience of 6.6 million viewers and peaked at 7.3 million. This year's series began on a Monday for the first time due to England football matches over the weekend, with the ninety-five-minute opening episode peaking at 5.6 million viewers. Despite the overall decline, the show remained ITV's most-watched non-sport television program of the year among the 16-34 demographic, securing an eighty percent share of television set viewing in that age group.

Shocking Elimination and Star-Studded Launch Events

The launch episode featured dramatic twists, including an early elimination that saw AJ Odudu face a head-to-head elimination trial against Claire Sweeney shortly after filming began. The thirty-eight-year-old presenter appeared to have her jungle stint end before it started after losing the trial, leaving her facing an early exit just hours into the competition. She fought back tears during the segment, stating that she had let herself down in front of the cameras.

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Stars were divided into two groups for high-stakes challenges at a remote airfield, including a truck challenge where they scaled a shipping container on a moving vehicle. Claire Sweeney lost this challenge, triggering the elimination trial, while another group faced a gruesome drinking challenge involving personalities like football legend Wayne Rooney and Love Island star Chloe Burrows. Rooney, valued at twenty million pounds, is regarded as one of the best football players of his generation, having won five league titles.