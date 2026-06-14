Vogue Williams Celebrates Baby Shower Amid Pregnancy Journey and Gender Speculation

Vogue Williams, the Irish presenter and I'm A Celebrity star, celebrated her upcoming fourth child with a glamorous baby shower in Howth, Ireland. The mother-of-three, already parents to Theodore, Gigi, and Otto, shared Instagram snaps from the event, where she wore a pink dress that sparked fan speculation about the baby's gender. The celebration comes after Williams openly discussed her emotional journey with miscarriages and warned that the baby's name will be 'mad.'

Vogue Williams turned heads in a stunning pink disk dress as she celebrated her baby shower with close friends in Howth, Ireland, this past Sunday.

The 40-year-old presenter, known for her appearances on I'm A Celebrity, and her husband Spencer Matthews announced in April that they are expecting their fourth child, due later this year. The couple already share three children: seven-year-old Theodore, five-year-old Gigi, and three-year-old Otto. Williams shared several photos and videos from the celebratory day on her Instagram account, offering followers a glimpse into the festive gathering.

In the early part of the day, she was photographed showing off her growing baby bump in a chic black crop top and matching trousers while posing with another pregnant friend. Later, she changed into the eye-catching pink, short-sleeved dress, beaming widely for selfies in the sunny outdoor setting. Williams captioned the post with heartfelt words: 'The ultimate baby shower was had.

It did feel self indulgent to have a baby shower but I actually just wanted to get my pals together so we could have fun. I always say this but I feel so lucky to have the friends that I do, we had the best day...

' Her joyful celebration, however, quickly prompted fans to speculate that she had inadvertently revealed the baby's gender by wearing a pink dress. Comments flooded in, such as 'Aw, a girl how exciting!

' and 'Agree. The hints are clearly there.

' While Williams has not officially confirmed the gender, the outfit choice sparked widespread online discussion. The baby shower festivities follow Williams' more serious and open discussions about the challenges leading up to this pregnancy. She and Spencer have been candid about experiencing two miscarriages before conceiving their fourth child. The most recent loss, which occurred around a year ago, was described by Williams as 'awful and heartbreaking.

' She has shared that the experience left her feeling like 'her body had failed her' and made her nervous during her current pregnancy. Spencer Matthews also spoke about the difficulties, noting in a joint video that 'it's been harder to get to where we wanted to be.

' Their first miscarriage happened early, at around four weeks, which was 'really upsetting' but they later welcomed daughter Gigi in 2020. The second loss occurred after a 12-week scan revealed the embryo had not developed properly. Williams admitted feeling 'embarrassed' and 'upset' by that experience. Beyond the gender speculation and pregnancy journey, Williams has also teased that the baby's name will be unconventional.

During a recent episode of her podcast 'My Therapist Ghosted Me,' host Joanne McNally, she warned listeners: 'I'm just going to warn everyone, the name we love is f****d. Okay. It's mad.

' McNally responded with amusement, calling it the 'heaviest hitter yet' and joking that everything associated with the fourth child is 'away with the fairies,' placing them in 'Lulu La Motherland. ' Williams explained that when she revealed the name to McNally, her friend physically flinched, which made her realize 'it's a big name. ' To provide an outlet, the couple plans to give the child a more conventional middle name so they have options.

Williams, whose own first name is unconventional, recalled a humorous anecdote where Spencer's father once suggested she use her middle name 'Maria' instead, to which Spencer replied, 'No, Dad. I think she's 33 now.

' She laughed, saying, 'I'm bringing the Matthews family name down. ' Despite the 'mad' name warning and the emotional hurdles overcome, the couple's excitement for their growing family is palpable. The baby shower, filled with laughter, friendship, and pink attire, symbolizes a celebratory milestone after a period of heartache. Williams' openness about miscarriage has resonated with many, helping to destigmatize the difficult experiences that often accompany pregnancy.

As she and Spencer prepare to welcome their fourth child, they continue to balance public speculation about gender and names with their private hopes for a healthy, happy addition to their bustling household





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Vogue Williams Baby Shower Pregnancy Gender Reveal Miscarriage Spencer Matthews I'm A Celebrity Baby Name Motherhood Irish Celebrity

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