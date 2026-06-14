Vogue Williams' Baby shower Sparks Gender Speculation and Teases a "Mad" Name for Fourth Child

Vogue Williams celebrated her fourth pregnancy with a baby shower in Howth, Ireland, wearing a pink dress that sparked gender speculation. She and Spencer Matthews also teased an unconventional name choice and shared their emotional journey through prior miscarriages.

Vogue Williams , the well known television presenter and personality, recently celebrated her upcoming fourth child with a lavish baby shower in Howth, Ireland. The event, which took place on a Sunday, was attended by her closest friends and marked a joyful moment for the 40 year old and her husband, Spencer Matthews .

The couple, already parents to seven year old Theodore, five year old Gigi, and three year old Otto, announced in April that they are expecting another baby. Vogue shared several highlights from the celebration on her Instagram account, giving fans a glimpse into the festive atmosphere. She was seen wearing a striking pink disk dress, which quickly became a focal point of online speculation regarding the baby's gender.

The belief that the dress might be a hint stemmed from the common association of pink with baby girls, prompting many followers to comment their predictions. Prior to changing into the pink outfit, Vogue was photographed in a black crop top and matching trousers, proudly displaying her baby bump alongside a pregnant friend. Throughout the day, she radiated happiness, posing for numerous selfies in the sunshine with her girlfriends.

In her Instagram caption, Vogue reflected on the decision to have a baby shower, noting that while it felt self indulgent, her primary motivation was to bring her beloved friends together for a fun gathering. She expressed profound gratitude for her strong friendships, describing the day as absolutely wonderful. Beyond the celebration, Vogue and Spencer have been open about the more challenging aspects of their journey to this fourth pregnancy.

In earlier announcements, Vogue revealed that she had suffered two miscarriages before conceiving this baby. The first loss occurred at around four weeks and, while deeply upsetting, was followed by the birth of their daughter Gigi in 2020. The second miscarriage, which happened last year, was particularly devastating. At a 12 week scan, Vogue was told that the embryo had not developed, making it "wasn't really a pregnancy.

" She admitted feeling embarrassed and upset, confessing that she felt her body had failed her. Spencer also shared their emotional road, stating that this pregnancy involved more bumps and was harder to achieve, but they feel incredibly fortunate to be where they are now. The experience has left Vogue feeling nervous during this pregnancy, despite their overall excitement about expanding their family.

In another layer of anticipation, Vogue has teased that the name chosen for baby number four is what she describes as a "mad" and "f****d" choice. During an episode of her podcast "My Therapist Ghosted Me," she warned listeners that the name is unconventional and heavy hitting. Her co host, Joanne McNally, agreed, joking that everything associated with the fourth child is bound to be "away with the fairies" as the family enters what she called "Lulu La Motherland.

" Vogue explained that when she disclosed the name to Joanne, her friend's immediate flinching reaction confirmed it was a big, bold choice. To provide an outlet, the couple plans to give the child a more normal middle name, offering a fallback option. Vogue also recounted a past anecdote where Spencer's father suggested she use a different name, like Maria, but Spencer defended her unique name, Vogue, noting she was already 33 at the time.

This highlights the Matthews family's penchant for distinctive names and their readiness to embrace a choice that mightraise eyebrows but feels right to them. The combination of the gender speculation from the baby shower attire and the promise of an unusual name has fans eagerly awaiting further details from the couple





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Vogue Williams Spencer Matthews Baby Shower Fourth Child Gender Reveal Miscarriage Baby Name Pregnancy I'm A Celebrity My Therapist Ghosted Me

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