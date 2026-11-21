Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews shared a rare kiss at Jamie Laing's birthday party in Mayfair, then Vogue toured their renovating dream home in London.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews shared a passionate kiss in a rare public display of affection, captured in photos from Jamie Laing's birthday celebration on Friday night. The model, 41, and the TV personality, 38, enjoyed a night off from parenting their four children at Isabel restaurant in London's Mayfair.

The couple let their hair down with Spencer's Made in Chelsea friend Jamie Laing, who is also 38. After visiting a photobooth at the party, Vogue and Spencer posed for a series of black and white photos that showed them cosying up together.

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Vogue, who gave birth to the couple's fourth child, Remy, in September, wore a black halterneck dress and posed with Spencer and Jamie for the pictures. The party was thrown by Jamie's wife, Sophie Habboo.

Lavish Menu and Drinks at Jamie Laing Party

Guests at the Mayfair party were greeted with Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2016 on arrival. Starters included tuna tartare, duck croquettes and crispy chicken topped with caviar, followed by a gnocchi and Wagyu toastie for the main course.

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The meal ended with an assortment of desserts before Jamie's birthday cake was presented. Cocktails on offer included a Belvedere Dirty Brew Espresso Martini and a Volcán Spicy Margarita, alongside Noam lager and soft drinks.

Sophie Habboo, the host, stunned in a slinky silver satin dress, and the rest of the guests also dressed to impress.

Vogue Williams Shows Renovation of Dream Home

Vogue's night out came shortly after she gave fans another look inside the couple's dream home, which is under renovation, and insisted that none of the rooms will be fancy. The Irish presenter and Spencer Matthews sold their £4.25million Battersea apartment and purchased the new property in June 2025.

The couple are currently living in rental accommodation with their four children while they work through an extensive 18-month transformation project. In a new video tour uploaded to her Instagram on Tuesday, Vogue showed progress including the huge rear garden.

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In the video, Vogue said: 'Welcome to our renovation. It's kind of crazy to see how much has been done with it...' She also showed the adult sitting room and said she did not want a fancy room that people never use, adding: 'There are no fancy rooms in this house!'

Garden Extension, Basement and Move-In Plans

Vogue said the house and kitchen will be extended into the garden, flowing out onto an outdoor terrace around three metres wide. Heaters will be installed so the family can use the area in winter, and a basement with stairs leading down is also being added.

Vogue described the property as her dream house and said the family had never had a garden in London before. She also said that she and Spencer never go out and definitely would not when they are at home.

The kids' floor will include plenty of space, storage and ensuites. Vogue said she will give monthly updates on the renovation and confirmed that in a year's time the family would move in.