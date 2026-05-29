Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are planning to have a fifth baby as the former Made In Chelsea star says he wants to keep growing their family.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews plan to have a fifth baby as the former Made In Chelsea star says he wants to keep growing their family.

The couple are already parents to sons Theodore, eight, Otto, four, and daughter Gigi, six. Spencer has revealed they have no plans to stop at four and are already thinking about baby number five. He also revealed the pair have help from nannies in order to accommodate child care around their busy schedule. Vogue previously shared that she felt like her body 'failed' her as she opened up about her heartbreaking miscarriages.

The presenter had two miscarriages before she fell pregnant with her fourth child, including one 'awful and heartbreaking' loss a year ago. Vogue emotionally shared she felt like her body 'failed' her as she opened up about her heartbreaking miscarriages. She had two miscarriages before she fell pregnant with her fourth child, including one 'awful and heartbreaking' loss a year ago. Vogue researching other women's experiences with miscarriage helped her through her own experience.

She said researching other women's experiences with miscarriage helped her through her own experience.

'You just feel like your whole body has failed you and you're on your own and you keep thinking





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