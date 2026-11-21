Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews celebrated Jamie Laing's birthday at Isabel Mayfair. The couple enjoyed a lavish meal with Sophie Habboo and friends.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews enjoyed a rare evening out in London this week as they celebrated Jamie Laing's birthday. The model, 41, and the television personality, 38, stepped away from parenting their four children to attend the festivities. They joined Jamie, also 38, and his wife Sophie Habboo at the upscale Isabel restaurant located in London's Mayfair district. The group captured the moment with a series of black and white photographs taken inside a photobooth at the venue.

Vogue Williams, who recently gave birth to the couple's fourth child named Remy in September, wore a stylish black halterneck dress. She posed alongside her husband Spencer and their friend Jamie for the snaps. The evening marked a significant break from their usual domestic routine, allowing the couple to relax and socialize away from their daily responsibilities.

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Lavish Dining Experience At Isabel

The dinner party hosted by Sophie Habboo featured an elaborate menu designed to impress the guests. Upon arrival, attendees were served Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2016 champagne. The culinary experience began with an array of starters that included tuna tartare, duck croquettes, and crispy chicken topped with premium caviar.

For the main course, guests enjoyed gnocchi paired with a Wagyu toastie. The meal concluded with a selection of assorted desserts before Jamie's birthday cake was presented. The beverage service was extensive, offering cocktails such as the Belvedere Dirty Brew Espresso Martini and the Volcán Spicy Margarita. Patrons also had access to Noam lager and non-alcoholic soft drinks throughout the night.

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Sophie Habboo And The Guest List

Host Sophie Habboo stood out among the attendees in a silver satin dress. She organized the event at Isabel, a well-known establishment in Mayfair. The party provided a social outlet for the close-knit circle of friends from the Made in Chelsea network. Vogue and Spencer had not been seen publicly in this configuration for some time, making the appearance notable among their followers.

The gathering highlighted the enduring friendship between the Matthews family and the Laing family. Sophie Habboo, Jamie's wife, took on the role of hostess to ensure the celebrations ran smoothly. The atmosphere at Isabel was described as fun-filled, with drinks flowing freely and guests engaging in lively conversation.

Home Renovation Progress Revealed

Outside of the social events, Vogue Williams has been providing updates on her family's new property. She and Spencer sold their previous £4.25 million apartment in Battersea and purchased a new home in June 2025. The couple is currently living in rental accommodation while they undergo an extensive eighteen-month renovation project. Vogue shared a video tour of the progress on her Instagram account on Tuesday.

During the tour, she showed the rear garden area, which is currently under construction. She explained that the house will be extended with a kitchen, flowing out into a three-meter-wide outdoor terrace. Heaters will be installed to allow use of the space during winter months. The project also includes a new basement with stairs leading down to the lower level.

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Future Living Plans And Updates

Vogue emphasized her practical approach to the home design during the video presentation. She stated that there would be no fancy rooms that sit unused, preferring functional spaces for daily living. The ground floor will feature an adult sitting room designed for comfort rather than show. The upper floor is being planned for the children with ample space, storage solutions, and ensuite bathrooms.

The model expressed excitement about the future of the property, calling it her dream house. She noted that the family has never had a garden in London before, which will be a major benefit for their four children. Vogue promised to provide monthly updates on the renovation progress and confirmed that the family plans to move into the completed home in one year's time.