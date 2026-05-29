Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews Expecting Fourth Child Together

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are expecting their fourth child together and have no plans to stop at four. The couple have been open about their struggles with pregnancy and have spoken about the difficulties they faced in getting pregnant with their fourth child.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are expecting their fourth child together and have no plans to stop at four. The couple, who are already parents to sons Theodore, eight, Otto, four, and daughter Gigi, six, have revealed that they have help from nannies to accommodate childcare around their busy schedules.

In an interview with Closer Magazine, Spencer Matthews said 'Yes to nannies. We both work full time so thankfully we do have the help.

' Vogue Williams, 40, had two miscarriages before falling pregnant with her fourth child, including one 'awful and heartbreaking' loss a year ago. She emotionally shared that she felt like her body 'failed' her and that she researched other women's experiences with miscarriage to help her through her own experience. Vogue said that she would rather 'give birth 10 times' than go through pregnancy if she had a choice, but that she looks forward to having more children.

Spencer Matthews also revealed that he wants to keep growing their family and that he likes the sound of baby number five. He joked that Vogue's Irish heritage means she will want a fifth child soon, saying 'Vogue's Irish, you see. It won't be too long before she wants a fifth. I'm sure of it.

I can't wait!

' The couple have been open about their struggles with pregnancy and have spoken about the difficulties they faced in getting pregnant with their fourth child. In an interview with the Great Company podcast, Vogue said that she and Spencer went through 'more bumps in the road' to get pregnant with their fourth child than they did with their previous children.

She also shared that she had two miscarriages before falling pregnant with her fourth child, including one 'awful and heartbreaking' loss a year ago. The couple have been grateful for the help of nannies in accommodating childcare around their busy schedules, with Spencer saying 'Yes to nannies. We both work full time so thankfully we do have the help.





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