Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally Join Celebrity Gogglebox

Vogue Williams and her podcast co-host Joanne McNally are set to join Celebrity Gogglebox as they joke 'get ready to be annoyed' in Instagram announcement on Thursday. The new series of the hit Channel 4 show kicked off last Friday, and now Vogue and Joanne will join for episode two.

Vogue Williams and her podcast co-host Joanne McNally are set to join Celebrity Gogglebox as they joke 'get ready to be annoyed' in Instagram announcement on Thursday.

The new series of the hit Channel 4 show kicked off last Friday, and now Vogue and Joanne will join for episode two. The duo, who host the podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me together, took to Instagram on Thursday as they shared the exciting news. Addressing their fans they announced: 'We have news... We are going to be on Celebrity Gogglebox this Friday at 9pm.

' Joanne then joked: 'Get ready to be annoyed. ' Last week the show returned for its milestone 50th episode with Olivia Attwood among the famous faces hitting the sofa to watch the week's major shows alongside her mother Jennifer.

Gladiators Legends Matthew Morsia and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, who starred on Strictly Come Dancing last year, also joined the line up. Meanwhile, content creators George Clark and Max Balegde brought the laughter with their sharp and funny jokes. Comedian and actor Julian Clary also joined actor and television presenter Nigel Havers in the exciting new episode. TV presenter Olivia said: 'Doing Celebrity Gogglebox with my mum was chaotic but in the best possible way.

It's not often that we agree on things which I think the viewers may find entertaining.

'My family are huge fans of the show so it's a real honour to be a part of such an iconic British programme. ' Vogue and Joanne aren't afraid to say what they think, and last week the pair joined the backlash against Steven Bartlett after the podcaster was mocked over his claims that two glasses of wine 'ruined his life for three days'.

The new series of the hit Channel 4 show kicked off last Friday, and now Vogue and Joanne will join for episode two. Vogue and Joanne aren't afraid to say what they think, and last week the pair joined the backlash against Steven Bartlett after the podcaster was mocked over his claims that two glasses of wine 'ruined his life for three days'.

Read More 'He's not actually living his life': Vogue Williams joins the backlash against Steven Bartlett And Vogue and Joanne weighed in on the Bartlett discourse as Vogue said it 'feels like he's not actually living his life'. She explained: 'He said he had three glasses of wine and it ruined his life because it made him not optimal for three days.

'First of all, he said that he wasn't able to podcast well, which I actually don't agree with because I think when you're hungover, you are on full fuego. ' She joked: 'I think you're at your funniest when you're hungover. I also think you're at your best two drinks in. That's when a human is at its best.

'If everyone went around two drinks in and they were all kept at that level, we'd all be getting on and there would be no war. ' The pair then discussed the entrepreneur's obsession with his Whoop fitness tracker and the problems with over analysing health data. Vogue continued: 'So there's a thing called being an optimization person because Steven Bartlett's whoop said he was at something like I don't know 28 per cent recovery or something.

'The amount of times I've seen a 1 per cent recovery on my Whoop and I look at it and I'm like I know I'm dead today because I know what I did yesterday and I know I've had two hours sleep. 'That's kind of why I stopped wearing the whoop because I was like





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