Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally Join Celebrity Gogglebox, Offer Critique of Steven Bartlett's Wine Remarks

Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally, hosts of the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, announce their upcoming appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox's 50th series and share their humorous take on Steven Bartlett's controversial comments about alcohol's impact, debating wellness culture and the perils of over-optimization.

Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally, hosts of the podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me , have announced they are joining the celebrity lineup of the hit Channel 4 show Celebrity Gogglebox .

The pair made the exciting reveal via Instagram on Thursday, telling fans that they would appear in the second episode of the new series, airing Friday at 9pm, with Joanne joking for viewers to "get ready to be annoyed.

" This series marks the show's milestone 50th episode, which launched last Friday and features a star-studded cast including Olivia Attwood with her mother Jennifer, Gladiators Legends Matthew Morsia and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, content creators George Clark and Max Balegde, comedian Julian Clary, and actor Nigel Havers. Olivia Attwood described her experience filming with her mother as chaotic but entertaining, noting her family's long-standing fandom of the program.

Williams and McNally are known for their candid opinions, and they recently participated in the public discussion criticizing podcaster Steven Bartlett of Diary Of A CEO after he claimed that two glasses of wine "ruined his life for three days," affecting his productivity, sleep, gym routine, diet, and podcasting ability. The pair mocked the narrative, with Vogue suggesting that being hungover can actually boost humor and performance, and that a consistent two-drink level might improve social harmony.

They also critiqued Bartlett's fixation on his Whoop fitness tracker data, arguing that over-analysis of health metrics can become obsessive and judgmental. Vogue shared her own experience of abandoning the device due to its intensity, while Joanne agreed that excessive data can be detrimental. They concluded by contending that Bartlett, despite preaching human connection, appears overly self-focused and disconnected from real life





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Celebrity News Vogue Williams Joanne Mcnally Celebrity Gogglebox Steven Bartlett My Therapist Ghosted Me Whoop Fitness Tracker Alcohol Optimization Channel 4

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