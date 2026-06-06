Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally Critique Steven Bartlett's Alcohol Claims and Optimization Obsession

Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally have joined the backlash against Steven Bartlett after he claimed two glasses of wine ruined his life for three days. In their podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, they criticized his focus on optimization and lack of real living. Greg James also encouraged people to ditch fitness trackers and enjoy life.

Vogue Williams has added her voice to the growing criticism of Steven Bartlett after the Diary Of A CEO host went viral for claiming that two glasses of wine ruined his life for three days.

On their podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, Vogue and her co-host Joanne McNally discussed Bartlett's remarks, with Vogue stating that it feels like he's not actually living his life. She elaborated on how Bartlett admitted to being less productive after drinking, affecting his sleep, gym routine, diet, and even his ability to podcast. Vogue disagreed with his self-assessment, arguing that people are often at their funniest when hungover and that moderate drinking can enhance social interactions.

She joked that if everyone were kept at the level of two drinks in, the world would be at peace. McNally and Williams then turned their attention to Bartlett's obsession with his Whoop fitness tracker, which Vogue used to wear but stopped because it became too judgmental. Vogue noted that seeing a low recovery score can make you feel dead even if you are fine, and that Bartlett's constant tracking reflects a deeper issue of over-optimization.

Joanne agreed, stating that sometimes you don't need that much intel and that Bartlett appears to be a slave to his Whoop. Vogue added that while Bartlett talks about human connection, his actions suggest he is only connecting to himself rather than living authentically. This critique echoes sentiments from earlier in the year when Bartlett discussed the male loneliness epidemic and incel culture, which also drew controversy. The backlash extends beyond the podcast.

Earlier this week, BBC Radio 1 host Greg James encouraged people to join his anti-Bartlett cult by switching off their fitness trackers and enjoying life. In a social media video, Greg explained that his issue is not with giving up alcohol but with the endless optimization and measurement of every aspect of life to the point of misery. He urged people to relax and have a nice time, a message that resonated with many fellow celebrities.

The Daily Mail has reached out to Steven Bartlett's representatives for comment, but no response has been given yet. The discourse highlights a broader cultural debate between self-improvement through data and the value of spontaneity and imperfection. Vogue and Joanne's humorous yet pointed critique, along with Greg James's call to abandon joyless tracking, taps into a growing skepticism of the optimization movement.

As more public figures push back, the conversation continues to evolve, challenging the notion that every moment must be quantified for maximum efficiency. Whether Bartlett will respond remains to be seen, but the backlash shows no signs of fading





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Steven Bartlett Vogue Williams Optimization Alcohol Backlash Greg James

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Vogue model accused of abusing three womenArchie Soames, 30, of Westminster, denies 13 charges of abuse against three women between 2019 and 2025.

Read more »

NBA Mock Trade Fantasy Impact: Thunder Send Jalen Williams To The GrizzliesGoing through an NBA mock trade between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder, and analyzing how it would impact fantasy basketball.

Read more »

Ben Johnson Stayed Cold on Caleb Williams' Madden Cover as Bears Teammates GushedCaleb Williams' Madden cover drew little reaction from Ben Johnson, but Bears teammates made it clear they believe their quarterback earned the spotlight.

Read more »

Vogue Williams joins backlash against Steven Bartlett over claims two glasses of wine 'ruined his life for three days'Vogue Williams has joined the backlash against Steven Bartlett after the podcaster was mocked over his claims that two glasses of wine 'ruined his life for three days'. The pair discussed the entrepreneur's obsession with his Whoop fitness tracker and the problems with over analysing health data.

Read more »