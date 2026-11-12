Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally Attend Covent Garden Christmas Lights Switch On

Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally joined Richard E Grant and Christine Baranski for the Covent Garden Christmas lights switch on, marking the start of the festive season in London.

Vogue Williams and her friend Joanne McNally were among the prominent figures at the official Christmas lights switch on ceremony at Covent Garden on Thursday night. The television personality and her companion joined actors Richard E Grant and Christine Baranski to illuminate the iconic London location, signaling the start of the holiday season for the city center.

Festive Lights Switch On Ceremony

The event marked the beginning of a seven-week festive program at Covent Garden, featuring the illumination of the Market Building, a fifty-foot Christmas tree, and three hundred thousand LED lights distributed throughout the neighborhood. Richard E Grant and Christine Baranski pushed the button to begin the countdown, triggering the visual display that delighted the gathered crowd.

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Following the lighting of the displays, the audience joined in a rendition of Brenda Lee's 1958 Christmas hit Rockin Around the Christmas Tree. The atmosphere was described as spirited and celebratory, with the historic square becoming a focal point for Londoners and tourists alike to enjoy the seasonal festivities.

Stylish Attendees and Festive Attire

Vogue Williams, aged forty-one, embraced the seasonal theme with a purple quilted winter coat featuring white fur cuffs and a collar, creating a modern interpretation of Mrs Claus. Joanne McNally, aged forty-three, also dressed to impress for the occasion, wearing a leopard print faux fur coat, black PVC trousers, and chunky black heeled boots.

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Richard E Grant appeared in high spirits, sporting a gold-embroidered jacket paired with a tartan scarf. His attire complemented the grandeur of the setting, as he participated in the ceremonial duties alongside Christine Baranski, who brought her own presence to the stage for the announcement.

Theatre District Significance

Rather than focusing solely on the decorations, Richard E Grant highlighted the cultural importance of the venue, describing Covent Garden as the heart of theatre land in London. He noted that within a single square mile, one can access approximately thirty theatres, a feature he described as absolutely unique to the area.

Christine Baranski echoed these sentiments, expressing her delight as an American actress standing in the center of London's great theatre district. She stated that being there was a thrill and that she felt she was pinching herself, emphasizing the special nature of performing and celebrating in such a renowned location.

Celebrity Traitors Reunion Context

The gathering served as a reunion for Joanne McNally and Richard E Grant, who both starred in this year's series of Celebrity Traitors. Their participation in the popular television show has drawn attention to their relationship, as McNally publicly expressed her belief in Grant's innocence despite his announcement as a Traitor during the program.

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McNally had previously reflected on her experience on the podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, hosted by Vogue Williams. She described herself as gullible for defending Richard, stating that she believed his lies to the hilt and made a shell of herself in the process of advocating for him.

Podcast Reflections on Trust and Deception

During the podcast discussion, Vogue Williams noted that it was obvious to viewers that Richard was a Traitor, especially given his early confession. She suggested that participants might have been misled by the dramatic nature of his announcement in the first episode, rather than seeing the broader context of the game.

McNally countered that watching the show on television differs significantly from being immersed in the game. She emphasized that viewers had not been looked in the eye by Richard and told he was faithful, a experience she claimed was uniquely convincing and made her feel like the most gullible human alive.