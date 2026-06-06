Vogue Williams and Greg James Lead Backlash Against Steven Bartlett's 'Two Glasses of Wine' Claims and Optimization Lifestyle

Vogue Williams and Greg James have publicly criticized Steven Bartlett after he claimed that two glasses of wine ruined his life for three days. The backlash extends to Bartlett's broader optimization movement, with Williams saying he is 'not actually living his life' and James launching an 'anti-Bartlett cult.' The debate centers on the pitfalls of excessive health tracking and a joyless pursuit of productivity.

Vogue Williams has joined a growing chorus of public figures criticizing Steven Bartlett , the host of the popular 'Diary Of A CEO' podcast, after Bartlett claimed that consuming just two glasses of wine 'ruined his life for three days'.

The statement, which Bartlett detailed in a recent episode, sparked widespread ridicule and debate on social media. Bartlett explained that the small amount of alcohol negatively impacted his productivity, sleep quality, gym routine, diet, and even his ability to record his podcast effectively. His narrative centered on a loss of personal optimization, a concept closely tied to his well-documented use of health tracking technology like the Whoop fitness tracker.

In response, Vogue Williams, alongside her co-host Joanne McNally on their 'My Therapist Ghosted Me' podcast, offered a sharp rebuttal. Williams argued that Bartlett's perspective suggests he is not truly engaging with life, stating, 'It feels like he's not actually living his life.

' She humorously countered his claims by asserting that people are often at their funniest and best when slightly hungover, and that a state of mild intoxication, around two drinks in, is ideal for human interaction. 'If everyone went around two drinks in and they were all kept at that level, we'd all be getting on and there would be no war,' she joked. The discussion then pivoted to a critique of the broader 'optimization movement' that Bartlett represents.

Williams shared her own experience with the Whoop tracker, describing how a low recovery score would induce feelings of judgment and anxiety, leading her to stop wearing the device. McNally agreed, noting that excessive health data can foster obsession and isolation, directly linking this mindset to Bartlett's earlier comments about the male loneliness epidemic and incels. She pointed out the irony of preaching about social connection while promoting a lifestyle that encourages self-isolation through rigid health tracking and abstinence.

This criticism was echoed by radio presenter Greg James, who launched what he called an 'anti-Bartlett cult,' urging people to 'switch off' their fitness trackers and enjoy life without constant measurement. James clarified that his issue is not with personal choices like abstaining from alcohol, but with the pervasive 'endless optimisation and measuring of everything' that can lead to misery.

His video garnered significant support from other celebrities and the public, amplifying the backlash against what many see as a joyless, tech-obsessed approach to self-improvement. The Daily Mail reported contacting Steven Bartlett's representatives for comment, though no response had been provided at the time of publication. The controversy highlights a cultural clash between the quantified-self ethos championed by figures like Bartlett and a more relaxed, human-centric philosophy advocated by his critics





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Vogue Williams Steven Bartlett Greg James Diary Of A CEO Optimization Movement Whoop Tracker Male Loneliness Incel Backlash Alcohol

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