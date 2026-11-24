Vogue Williams celebrated her annual Christmas tradition with her four children at LaplandUK, sharing family moments as she details her ongoing £4.25million home renovation project.

Irish presenter Vogue Williams, 41, shared a heartwarming snapshot of her family's festive festivities on Tuesday during an annual trip to LaplandUK with her four children. The television personality, who shares her life with husband Spencer Matthews, 38, documented the magical outing on her Instagram account, describing the immersive winter experience as feeling like stepping directly into a Christmas movie. This yearly tradition has become a cornerstone of the family's holiday calendar, drawing the public's eye to the wholesome moments shared between the parents and their offspring.

Family Holiday Tradition at Immersive Venue

The stylish matriarch dressed for the chilly occasion in a £530 Soraya Jacket designed by Hayley Menzies, a high-end fashion choice that complemented the magical atmosphere of the attraction. She cradled her youngest child, two-month-old Remy Valentine, while holding hands with her older three children: Theodore, who is eight years old, six-year-old Gigi, and four-year-old Otto. The couple took to social media to express their gratitude for the event, noting that the experience sells out every year due to its exceptional quality and festive appeal. Williams left a glowing review of the visit, awarding it a perfect score and thanking the organizers for providing such a memorable time for her growing family.

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High-Profile Guests and Ticket Costs

LaplandUK has long been a favored destination for British celebrities and high-profile figures seeking festive cheer, having previously hosted notable attendees such as Prince William, Sir Elton John, and the Beckham family. The venue is renowned for its ability to generate significant demand during the holiday season, often requiring visitors to compete for tickets well in advance of the December dates. For those who manage to secure a booking, the experience includes personalized invitations that can be frozen to add to the sense of anticipation and magic before the event even begins.

The financial commitment for a family visit to the attraction can be substantial, with ticket prices ranging from £60 to £155 depending on the specific date of attendance. Weekend slots in December typically command the higher end of this price spectrum, meaning a family of four could expect to spend as much as £600 for entry alone. This pricing structure has led to some parents reporting astronomical costs during last winter's season, highlighting the premium placed on this specific type of immersive entertainment during the peak holiday period.

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The festive season at LaplandUK is scheduled to run continuously until December 24, offering a final burst of magical activities for families looking to conclude their year with a memorable outing. The venue's reputation for creating a highly anticipated event in the festive calendar ensures that it remains a key stop for many households across the region who are eager to create lasting holiday memories with their children.

Progress on £4.25million Home Renovation

Amidst her busy family schedule and festive appearances, Williams has also been providing detailed updates on the extensive renovation of her new property, which she and Matthews purchased in June 2025. The couple recently sold their £4.25million apartment in Battersea and are currently residing in rental accommodation while they navigate the midway point of an 18-month transformation project. Williams recently uploaded a video tour to her Instagram, giving followers a glimpse into the progress of what she describes as her dream home, emphasizing a practical approach to interior design that prioritizes functionality over superficial luxury.

In the behind-the-scenes footage, Williams highlighted the addition of a huge rear garden, a feature she noted was entirely new to their living situation in London. She pointed out the planned extensions for the kitchen and the house, which will lead out onto a three-metre-wide outdoor terrace equipped with heaters for winter use. Her design philosophy for the space is clearly defined by her desire to avoid creating unused fancy rooms, insisting instead on spaces that the family will actively enjoy and utilize in their daily lives.

The renovation project also includes significant structural changes, such as the addition of a basement with stairs leading down, which Williams described as wild and exciting. On the upper floors, the plans include a dedicated kids' floor featuring ample storage solutions and ensuites to accommodate the needs of her four children. Williams confirmed that she intends to provide monthly updates on the renovation's progress, offering transparency into the construction process as the family prepares to move into their new home in approximately one year's time.