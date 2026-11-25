Bethany Plevri transforms her Afghan Hound Samantha into a global fashion icon. Discover how the dog stars in Vogue, wears designer brands, and drives sustainable pet style.

Bethany Plevri, a 32-year-old e-commerce professional based in Edinburgh, has unexpectedly turned her pet into a global fashion sensation. Her Afghan Hound, named Samantha, is now recognized as the 'world's most fashionable dog,' boasting a wardrobe of high-end designer pieces and a significant social media following. The four-year-old canine recently starred in a photoshoot for US Vogue, cementing her status as a celebrity in the fashion world.

Samantha's Rise to Vogue Stardom

The Afghan Hound became the center of attention after appearing in a photoshoot for US Vogue and its spin-off publication, Dogue magazine, which caters to discerning dog owners. Samantha wore a collection of luxury items including leather Chanel wraps, Celine scarves, and designer sunglasses. Plevri estimates that the designer outfits used for this specific feature were valued at approximately £100,000. The shoot also featured Samantha in a Jimmy Choo campaign, highlighting her rapid ascent in the fashion industry.

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Designing a High-Fashion Wardrobe

Plevri creates the custom outfits for Samantha, leveraging the dog's unique physical proportions to wear human clothing. The Afghan Hound wears a size small or UK 8, which allows her to model high-end apparel that typically does not fit standard dog breeds. To ensure the garments fit comfortably, Plevri often tailors pieces to accommodate Samantha's long tail. In instances where custom tailoring is not feasible, she uses safety pins to adjust the fit around the dog's slim torso, ensuring the animal remains comfortable while maintaining a chic aesthetic.

The concept for Samantha's style originated from Plevri's observation that puppy-sized dog clothes were too small for her growing pet. As Samantha grew taller, she began to wear human accessories like polo necks and scarves because they suited her long frame. Plevri started the Instagram account 'Afghan Hound In The City' in 2022 to document this natural progression. The account showcases Samantha's independent personality, portraying her as a 'lady of leisure' and a sophisticated resident of the city.

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Sustainable Luxury and Brand Collaborations

A core component of Samantha's fashion narrative is sustainability. Plevri is conscious of the environmental impact of fast fashion and prioritizes sharing clothing among friends rather than purchasing new items constantly. She frequently borrows designer jackets and dresses from friends for Samantha to wear in her social media posts. This practice has led to humorous real-world interactions, such as when a friend wore a dress that Samantha had previously modeled, resulting in compliments that were later clarified by explaining the outfit had been borrowed from a dog.

Samantha has worn runway brands including Hermes, Valentino, and Versace. Her appearance in Vogue and Dogue magazine has validated Plevri's approach to pet styling, which focuses on luxury and ethical consumption. The Afghan Hound has become a symbol of chic pet fashion, blending high-end design with a commitment to reducing waste in the fashion industry. Her calendar remains filled with exclusive events, including appearances in major fashion publications and campaigns for luxury footwear and accessory brands.

From Edinburgh Home to Global Icon

The transformation of Samantha from a regular pet to a fashion icon has captured public interest globally. Plevri, who runs the 'Afghan Hound In The City' website, has built a brand around the dog's unique personality and style. Samantha's success demonstrates the growing intersection between the pet industry and high fashion. Her ability to model expensive designer wear has made her a recognizable figure in the fashion community, proving that pets can be central figures in lifestyle and fashion narratives.

Samantha's journey highlights the potential for individual animals to achieve celebrity status through social media and strategic branding. Her collaborations with top-tier brands show that the market for premium pet fashion is expanding. Plevri's commitment to using existing luxury garments supports a message of sustainability that resonates with modern consumers. As Samantha continues to appear in high-profile shoots, she remains a leading voice in the conversation about stylish and responsible pet ownership.