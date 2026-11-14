Vogtle Leads US Nuclear Power Generation with 4,565 MW Capacity

Plant Vogtle tops US nuclear generation at 4,565 MW. This report details capacity rankings, cooling strategies, and stakeholder impacts for major US nuclear stations.

Plant Vogtle has secured the top position in United States nuclear power generation, utilizing its four reactors to produce approximately 4,565 megawatts of electricity. This capacity places the eastern Georgia facility ahead of second-ranked Palo Verde, which generates 3,937 megawatts. The rise of Plant Vogtle to this leading status was a project spanning nearly four decades, fundamentally altering the landscape of American baseload power.

Vogtle Operational History and Capacity Details

Plant Vogtle achieved its premier status after Unit 4 came online in April 2024. The facility remains the only operating four-reactor nuclear station in the entire country. The first two reactors at the site entered commercial service in 1987 and 1989, operating as a two-reactor station for many years. The addition of the newer units has allowed the plant to generate nearly half of its total capacity recently. This expansion gives Plant Vogtle a lead of almost 600 megawatts over Palo Verde in total output.

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Palo Verde Cooling Strategy and Wastewater Use

Palo Verde ranks second at 3,937 MW and uses treated wastewater for cooling. The station is located in a place with no major body of water beside them. Palo Verde solved that siting problem by drawing on a resource the Phoenix area already produced in abundance. The resource was municipal wastewater. The station takes treated wastewater from nearby communities and processes it further for use in its cooling towers. Arizona Public Service says Palo Verde recycles more than 20 billion gallons a year, helping sustain a plant that supplies electricity across several Southwestern states.

Browns Ferry and Oconee Generation Differences

Browns Ferry takes its name from a ferry crossing on the Tennessee River in northern Alabama. The Tennessee Valley Authority began generating nuclear power there in 1974, and a third reactor entered commercial service in 1977. All three units are boiling-water reactors, which produce steam directly in the reactor vessel to drive their turbines. Together they put Browns Ferry more than a gigawatt ahead of fourth-place Oconee. This gap represents the largest drop between any two neighbors on this list of major nuclear facilities.

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When Oconee's first reactor entered service in July 1973, Duke Energy was building what would briefly become the world's largest nuclear station. The three reactors still make Oconee the largest plant in South Carolina. The plant sits on Lake Keowee, where two generations of power technology share the same waterfront. The lake supplies water for plant cooling, and the nearby Keowee hydroelectric station has historically supplied standby power as well.

South Texas Project and Peach Bottom Specifications

The South Texas Project gets within 20 megawatts of Oconee with one fewer reactor. Its two pressurized-water units, which entered commercial service in 1988 and 1989, each have a net summer capacity of roughly 1,290 megawatts. The plant sits between Bay City and Palacios near the Texas Gulf Coast, but its cooling water comes from a reservoir of its own. At around 7,000 acres, that reservoir gives a sense of how much land the infrastructure around a two-reactor station can occupy.

Peach Bottom's generating units are numbered 2 and 3, a reminder that the site near Delta started out with a very different reactor. Unit 1 was a high-temperature, gas-cooled demonstration reactor that shut down in 1974. This shutdown occurred in the same year its two larger neighbors entered service. The operating units use boiling-water technology and together put Peach Bottom within about 31 megawatts of the South Texas Project. They also give Pennsylvania its largest nuclear station, with Susquehanna close behind.

Talen Energy and Texas Nuclear Capacity Expansion

Susquehanna's two reactors entered service in the 1980s, decades before the data center campus next door became part of the plant's story. In June 2025, operator Talen Energy announced an expanded deal to supply electricity from the station to Amazon Web Services. The deal covers Amazon's adjacent campus and allows deliveries to other sites in Pennsylvania. That gives the plant a role in meeting demand from cloud computing and AI at a station built more than 40 years ago.

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Texas' second entry sits inland near Glen Rose, southwest of Fort Worth. Comanche Peak's first reactor entered commercial service in 1990, and its second followed three years later, bringing another large block of nuclear capacity onto the Texas grid. Both reactors draw cooling water from the neighboring reservoir, which absorbs heat released as steam condenses back into water. Between Comanche Peak and the South Texas Project, Texas has nearly 5,000 megawatts of nuclear generating capacity at just two sites.

Illinois Braidwood and Byron Fleet Status

Both Braidwood reactors began commercial operation in 1988, making the Will County station younger than several others on this list. Their combined capacity puts Braidwood at the top of Illinois' nuclear fleet, ahead of Byron by roughly 32 megawatts. The plant's cooling lake doubles as a fishing spot and waterfowl refuge, demonstrating the integration of industrial infrastructure with local environmental features.