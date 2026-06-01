Vladimir Putin's 'Unstoppable' New Hypersonic Missile Strikes Russian Targets

Experts believe that Vladimir Putin's new hypersonic missile, the Oreshnik, has struck Russian targets in a humiliating blunder. The missile, which sends its six warheads into its marks at 10 times the speed of sound, crashed into targets in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region of Ukraine. Researchers from the Institute for the Study of War say the missile was launched at around 1am on May 24.

Vladimir Putin 's new hypersonic missile , the Oreshnik , has struck Russia n targets in a humiliating blunder, experts believe. The missile, which sends its six warheads into its marks at 10 times the speed of sound, crashed into targets in the Russia n-occupied Donetsk region of Ukraine .

Researchers from the Institute for the Study of War say the missile was launched at around 1am on May 24. The missile's warheads are believed to have hit several targets in occupied territory, including the Rose Park shopping mall in territory occupied by Russian forces.

Additionally, the warheads are believed to have hit the heavily-contested Ukrainian towns of Avdiivka and Yasynuvata, which sit 25 miles behind Russian lines. It was one of two missiles that were fired from the site that day. The other hit its target in Bila Tserkva near Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv. The Oreshnik, which Russia first used against Ukraine in 2024, is a nuclear-capable missile with a range of over 3,100 miles.

Putin has said the Oreshnik is impossible to intercept, though many Western experts have questioned that assertion. Experts have questioned the assertion that the Oreshnik is impossible to intercept. Researchers from the Institute for the Study of War say the missile was launched at around 1am on May 24. The missile's warheads are believed to have hit several targets in occupied territory, including the Rose Park shopping mall in territory occupied by Russian forces.

Additionally, the warheads are believed to have hit the heavily-contested Ukrainian towns of Avdiivka and Yasynuvata, which sit 25 miles behind Russian lines. A Russian Oreshnik missile fired at Ukraine in January appears to have been made nine years ago and contains only Russian and Belarusian components, Ukrainian experts said on Friday after examining fragments of a weapon Russia claims is a game-changer.

Debris recovered from the small number of Oreshnik missiles fired by Russia during its war in Ukraine has helped Kyiv to learn more about the weapon - and to question some of the hype around it. Ukrainian authorities assess the Oreshnik to be a modernised version of the older RS-26 Rubezh missile which was first successfully test-launched in 2012.

At a presentation of electronics recovered from Russian missiles and drones, a Ukrainian missile forensics expert said on Friday that the Oreshnik recovered in January had been assembled in 2017 from components dating to 2016 or earlier, all of them made in Russia or its ally Belarus. Russia has struck Ukrainian territory with the Oreshnik at least three times during the war, including a town near Kyiv during a heavy air assault on May 24.

Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's sanctions adviser, said the surviving electronics were recovered from an Oreshnik that hit the western city of Lviv in January. Military medics drive to a medical stabilisation point of the 151st Separate Mechanized Brigade along a road covered with anti-drone nets near the frontline in northern Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on May 30 2026.

Ukrainian rescuers work to extinguish a fire at the site of an air attack at an undisclosed location in Chernigiv region on June 1 2026. Overnight, Russian drones killed one person and wounded two dozen others in cities across Ukraine, as Kyiv and Moscow step up long-range strikes with peace talks stalling.

One person was killed in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and eight people were wounded in the northern town of Chernigiv, where power was cut to 10,000 people, authorities said. Emergency services published images from Chernigiv showing teams of firefighters dousing a large blaze in the middle of the night following the attacks.

The Ukrainian air force said Russian forces had launched 265 combat drones in the barrage, and that its air defence units had downed 228 of the unmanned aerial vehicles





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