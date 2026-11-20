Baroness Fiona Shackleton represents sanctioned Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin in a £2.17 billion divorce claim by ex-wife Natalia, challenging records set in 2021.

Vladimir Potanin, the sanctioned Russian mining magnate, has engaged Baroness Fiona Shackleton as his lead counsel in an unprecedented £2 billion divorce proceeding. The high-stakes legal battle is taking place at London's High Court, where Potanin faces demands from his ex-wife, Natalia Potanina, for a substantial portion of his £27 billion fortune. This dispute marks one of the most significant financial confrontations in recent legal history, drawing global attention to the intersection of international sanctions and private family law.

Record-Breaking Financial Claims Unveiled

Natalia Potanina's legal team presented a claim for £2.17 billion during a hearing that commenced on Wednesday before Mr Justice MacDonald. This specific figure aims to surpass the previous record for the highest divorce settlement ever awarded in the United Kingdom. That existing record was set in 2021, when Princess Haya bint Al Hussein received £554 million from Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Natalia Potanina asserts that she is entitled to a minimum of £600 million to maintain the lifestyle she enjoyed during her marriage, should the court deem the larger sum excessive.

Also read Natalia Potanina Sues Vladimir Potanin for £600 Million in Historic UK Divorce

Baroness Shackleton's Legal Prestige

Baroness Fiona Shackleton brings decades of experience handling high-profile celebrity and royal divorces to Potanin's defense. She is widely recognized for representing King Charles during his separation from Diana in 1996, a case that resulted in a £17 million settlement for the Princess. Her client list also includes Paul McCartney, Stephen Hawking, and Nigella Lawson. Shakleton, who is 70 years old, qualified as a solicitor in 1980 after studying at Exeter University and later joining Farrers before moving to Payne Hicks Beach in 2001.

Opposing Legal Strategies and Demands

Acting for Natalia Potanina is Frances Hughes, a 72-year-old lawyer who co-founded a firm specializing in wealthy divorces. Hughes recently represented Karen Countess Spencer during her divorce from Earl Spencer. The claim filed by Natalia Potanina includes £150 million designated for a new home and a £441 million maintenance fund. These components form the basis of her argument for significant financial provision, contrasting sharply with Potanin's efforts to protect his vast assets from seizure.

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Background of the Russian Mining Tycoon

Vladimir Potanin is a metals tycoon who owns a majority share in the mining giant Norilsk Nickel. He accumulated his wealth following the collapse of the Soviet Union and briefly served as deputy prime minister under Boris Yeltsin. Potanin, aged 65, is a close associate of Vladimir Putin and is currently subject to British government sanctions due to his relationship with Russia's leader. He married Natalia when she was 17 years old in 1983, and the couple has been separated for some time as they navigate the legal dissolution of their union.

High Court Proceedings and Future Implications

The 15-day hearing at the High Court represents a critical phase in determining the final division of assets between the former spouses. All arguments regarding the valuation of Norilsk Nickel and the validity of the claimed maintenance funds will be scrutinized by Mr Justice MacDonald. The outcome of this case will likely influence future high-net-worth divorces, particularly those involving sanctioned individuals or assets held in complex international structures. Legal experts are monitoring the proceedings closely to see how British courts handle the intersection of geopolitical sanctions and marital financial claims.