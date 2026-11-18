Natalia Potanina seeks £600m from Vladimir Potanin in UK High Court. The claim surpasses Princess Haya's £554m settlement, involving allegations of extravagant spending.

Natalia Potanina has initiated legal proceedings in London's High Court seeking £600million from her ex-husband, Russian metals billionaire Vladimir Potanin, in what may become the most expensive divorce settlement in British history. The case, which commenced on October 20, 2019, involves a dispute over the distribution of assets from a marriage that lasted 30 years and ended in 2014. Potanin, a key ally of Vladimir Putin and majority owner of mining giant Norilsk Nickel, currently possesses a net worth estimated at £27billion.

The Scale of the Financial Dispute

The financial stakes in this litigation exceed previous records set in the United Kingdom. The highest prior award was £554million granted to Princess Haya bint Al Hussein against Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktum in 2021. Natalia Potanina's current demand consists of a £441million maintenance fund and £150million designated for the acquisition of a new primary residence. Legal representatives for Ms. Potanina argue that these figures are necessary to maintain the lifestyle she enjoyed during the marriage, asserting that money was never an object for the couple.

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Evidence of Extravagant Lifestyle

Prosecutors for the plaintiff have highlighted specific instances of extreme wealth to demonstrate the couple's standard of living. Court documents reveal that in December 2006, Vladimir Potanin paid £1.7million for the late singer George Michael to perform at a New Year's Eve party in Moscow. This event took place merely 16 days before the couple's alleged separation. The fee covered the singer's performance, his accommodation in Russia, and his entourage. Charles Howard KC, representing Ms. Potanina, cited this expenditure as evidence that the husband funded an extravagant lifestyle that he later claimed was too expensive for him to sustain.

Competing Legal Positions

The two sides present sharply contrasting narratives regarding the division of assets. Ms. Potanina's legal team contends that she received only £30.9million in the initial Russian divorce settlement, which represents less than 1 percent of the total marital wealth. They assert that she contributed significantly to the family fortune through her role as the primary caregiver for their three children. Conversely, Baroness Shackleton, who represents Mr. Potanin, argues that the former spouse has already received approximately £63million. The defense maintains that the husband should not be liable for the full scale of the lifestyle expenses, suggesting that Ms. Potanina's financial demands are unreasonable.

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Impact of Sanctions and Jurisdiction

The legal battle is complicated by international political factors. Vladimir Potanin was subjected to United Kingdom sanctions in June 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, due to his close relationship with Vladimir Putin. Despite these sanctions, the UK courts have asserted jurisdiction over the matter. Earlier in 2019, Ms. Potanina successfully argued for her divorce proceedings to be heard in Britain rather than Russia. In the 2014 Russian divorce ruling, courts awarded her half of the assets held directly by her husband but excluded much of the broader corporate wealth and offshore holdings.

Historical Context of the Marriage

Vladimir Potanin and Natalia Potanina met when she was 17 years old and married in 1983. Over three decades, the couple accumulated significant assets, including multiple residences and extensive luxury travel. Mr. Potanin made his fortune after the collapse of the Soviet Union and served briefly as deputy prime minister under Boris Yeltsin. The 15-day hearing before Mr. Justice MacDonald in the High Court aims to determine whether the £600million claim is justified under British family law standards. The outcome will set a new precedent for high-net-worth divorces involving global oligarchs.