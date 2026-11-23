Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin told the High Court his ex-wife exaggerated claims about their sexual frequency during their marriage in the ongoing £2.1 billion divorce proceedings.

Sanctioned Russia n metals billionaire Vladimir Potanin has explicitly rejected allegations made by his ex-wife Natalia Potanina regarding the intimacy of their marriage, describing her claims of sexual activity as significant exaggerations during a High Court hearing. The wealthy industrialist gave this testimony via a video link from Moscow while defending himself against a claim for £2.1 billion in settlement funds.

Disputed Intimacy and Marriage History

Natalia Potanina testified earlier last week that she was shocked by the separation and that the couple had maintained a sexual relationship of two or three times per week despite living apart for six years since 2007. Mr. Potanin, who is close friends with Russian President Vladimir Putin, contradicted this account directly in court. He stated through an interpreter that while he did not dispute his ex-wife's character, he believed she was likely exaggerating his sexual prowess. This dispute over personal details forms part of the broader legal battle between the two 65-year-olds, who were married in 1983 and have three adult children.

Also read Potanina Divorce Battle Escalates in London High Court

Financial Disputes and Asset Distribution

Mr. Potanin argued that the £2.1 billion sought by his ex-wife to maintain her accustomed standard of living would actually exceed his own current personal spending habits. He noted that his annual earnings are £42.2 million, yet he contends that the figure demanded by Ms. Potanina far surpasses the high standard of living they shared during their marriage. In contrast to her current claim, Mr. Potanin highlighted that he has already offered £25 million in settlement. He emphasized that the financial awards already granted to Ms. Potanina made her one of the richest women in Russia at the time of the initial separation.

Contested £18 Million Gift Discrepancies

A central point of contention involves £18.2 million that Ms. Potanina admitted to gifting to family members between late 2013 and January 2016 while the divorce proceedings were ongoing. The court heard that this sum included £14.7 million transferred to her sister and £3.5 million given to one of their sons. Lord Faulks KC, representing Mr. Potanin, pointed out that as of 2018, £9.7 million of this gifted sum was still in the possession of Ms. Potanina's sister. When questioned, Ms. Potanina stated she did not know if the money remained because she lacks access to her sister's bank statements, though she argued that her personal circumstances have changed significantly over the last eight years due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

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Legal History and Future Proceedings

The couple originally divorced in Russia in 2014, but the current legal battle has taken place in English courts since 2018 and is believed to be the most expensive divorce case in UK legal history. Mr. Potanin defended the fairness of the original Russian trial, which sided in his favor, stating that the courts reviewed the matter diligently. He noted that the Russian court awarded Ms. Potanina $84 million (£64.2 million), along with an additional amount not significantly lower than that sum. The hearing before Mr. Justice MacDonald is scheduled to conclude in December, with a written judgment expected at a later date.

Mr. Potanin, who owns a majority share in the mining giant Norilsk and briefly served as deputy prime minister under Boris Yeltsin, remains a sanctioned businessman due to his relationship with Russia's leader. Ms. Potanina acknowledged that she gave away the money because she was sure she would reach a satisfactory resolution with her husband at the time, but she told the court that she has changed her mind and would never gift money again under current conditions.