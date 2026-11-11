Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza testifies before the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, detailing assassination attempts and warning Western governments to prepare for a post-Putin transition.

Former Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza provided a harrowing testimony before the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, describing the Kremlin as an Orwellian dystopia where citizens face imprisonment merely for using the word war instead of special military operation. The 45-year-old activist shared his personal survival story after surviving two poisoning attempts that left him in a coma with doctors giving him only a five percent chance of living.

Kara-Murza Details Assassination Attempts

Kara-Murza revealed that United States intelligence had confirmed an active assassination order was currently in place against him. He described sitting alone at the witness table with husky urgency, explaining how the regime has made multiple attempts to eliminate him through poison attacks. These incidents sent him into a coma, forcing medical staff to inform his wife that he was unlikely to survive.

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The activist emphasized that there are currently more political prisoners in Russia today than existed in the entire old Soviet Union. He argued there is a very clear linkage between domestic repression and external aggression, urging Western nations not to dismiss all Russians as wicked while condemning the actions of the current leadership.

Government Representation Falls Short

Prime Minister Andy Burnham declined to attend the session to report on his recent Commonwealth summit trip, where he faced criticism for dropping the King in the soup over slavery reparations discussions. Instead, Downing Street dispatched Foreign Office official Chris Elmore to make the Commons statement regarding the committee proceedings.

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Elmore appeared visibly nervous during his appearance, mopping his neck with a handkerchief before addressing the members. His presence highlighted the absence of senior leadership, contrasting sharply with the intense gravity of Kara-Murza's testimony about the dangers facing critics of the Kremlin.

Committee Leadership and Absent Chair

The Labour chairman Dame Emily Thornberry was absent from the hearing because she is attending the COP climate conference in Antalya. Consequently, her Conservative deputy Sir John Whittingdale chaired the meeting, asking only one short question before Kara-Murza unleashed a torrent of horrors regarding the current political situation in Moscow.

Whittingdale noted the tendency of Putin critics to fall out of high windows, acknowledging the extreme courage required for Kara-Murza to speak publicly. The MP boggled at the bravery shown by the witness, who continued to advocate for Western engagement despite the personal risks involved.

Warnings for Post-Putin Transition

Kara-Murza urged Western governments to prepare for the window of opportunity that could arise when Putin is possibly toppled quite soon. He warned officials not to go soft on members of the Putin regime, citing the approaches taken by French and Canadian authorities as examples to avoid. He stressed the need for strategic planning to handle the aftermath of potential regime change.

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Meanwhile, tensions rose in the House of Commons regarding Chinese espionage activities. Security minister Dan Jarvis refused to provide additional information, insisting on taking a much more nuanced approach to dealing with Beijing. Sir Iain Duncan Smith expressed anger that London authorities did not inform him about China's misbehavior, accusing the Burnham government of treating parliament with utter contempt.

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle disclosed that even he had not been told what was going on regarding the security breaches. Jarvis became scratchy during the discussion, defending his position against accusations of weakness. Prime Minister Andy Burnham may be asked to clarify these matters at PMQs on Wednesday, though his attendance remains uncertain given his previous avoidance of the chamber.