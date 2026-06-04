Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Reveals Why He LOVES Yankees Fans 😳

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. joins Sports Illustrated host Claudette Montana in New York on behalf of Brawl Stars to speak about the sports-inspired game as well as all things baseball. Guerrero Jr.

Uh , they hate me, but they love me and I love, I love them like how they are. You Can Shoot. I mean, I'm having fun, yeah, you know, I feel good to be part of the, uh, Bro, Mike, you know, to me it is, is amazing, amazing game.

She swing the ball like I swing the bat, you know, that's why I love it. That's my favorite right now, yeah. I have to bring up the fact that we are obviously in New York, home of the Yankees, a place that you historically play very well. I'm with them all the time, you know.

I think that that's why I'm so, so, so good in here in the Yankee Stadium. How do you feel about New York sports fans? That is what it is, you know. Sometimes you got to love the fans how they, they, they are, you know, and I love, I love them like how they are.

Yeah, I love them because they booed me, so that made me feel very, very humble, but at the same time that. Uh yeah, they fired that fired me, but that is what it is, and you have to love it like that. You guys made it to the World Series last season. We had to play better and uh we had to start and win some games.

Speaking of Toronto, Drake is a big Toronto sports fan. Yeah, he, he was in the, I think all the game we played over there, he was in the, in the game. Uh, he, we talk, we talk with DM each other, and I have his number. He has my number, but, uh, I think , uh, he's, he's one of the, the best artist, and, and me talk to him is, is, is something good.

It's great, and I only listen to one Ice Iceman. Is there one song that you play before going out for a game ? Is, uh, before I let you go, I have to ask you, Father's Day is right around the corner. What is the best piece of advice that he has given you?

Uh, stay humble, play hard, and another thing that I can, I cannot say in camera, what's, uh, one favorite memory that you have together? The tee and and the ball and the tee for me to hit, so that's I always have that in my mind.





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