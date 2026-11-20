Rachel Bilson and Scott Foley star in the new Vizio Original holiday romantic comedy. The film debuts on WatchFree+ on November 20, 2026, for all viewers.

Rachel Bilson and Scott Foley headline the upcoming holiday romantic comedy "Jingle Bells, Wedding Bells," which is scheduled to premiere exclusively on the Vizio streaming platform. The film, produced as a Vizio Original, will be available to stream for free on the service WatchFree+ on November 20, 2026. This release marks a significant addition to the growing catalog of festive content designed to attract viewers without requiring a paid subscription. The movie brings together two of Hollywood's recognizable faces for a seasonal story centered on love and unexpected connections during the Christmas holidays.

Core Plot and Production Details

The narrative of "Jingle Bells, Wedding Bells" focuses on a chaotic Christmas Eve wedding that forces two individuals with opposing worldviews to collaborate under pressure. Scott Foley portrays Charlie, a busy cardiologist who travels back to his hometown in South Carolina for his sister's last-minute nuptials. Upon his arrival, he crosses paths with Gracie, played by Rachel Bilson, who is a highly organized and independent wedding planner hired to execute the event.

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The film is directed by Mike Rohl, who is widely recognized for his previous work on the series "Alongside." Rohl brings his experience to this project, guiding the performances of Bilson and Foley as their characters navigate the stress of the wedding preparations. The screenplay was written by Katie Main, who crafted the dialogue and scenarios that drive the romantic tension between the lead characters. This production was brought to life through the combined efforts of ITV America Nashville and Happy Accidents, who served as the primary production companies behind the project.

Cast Members and Executive Leadership

Beyond the two lead actors, the film features a supporting ensemble that includes Mylene Carino, Jamie Champagne, Karen Cliche, Darren Frost, Megan Kasiban, Ashley Poulin, and Paige Foskett. Each actor contributes to the backdrop of the bustling wedding environment, adding depth to the storyline. The executive production team includes Adam Reed, Eric Jarboe, and Holly A. Hines, who oversaw the financial and strategic aspects of the film's development. Their involvement ensures that the project aligns with the standards expected from a Vizio Original release.

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The announcement of the premiere date was accompanied by the release of a new official trailer for "Jingle Bells, Wedding Bells." This preview provides viewers with a glimpse into the tone and visual style of the holiday drama. The trailer highlights the comedic and romantic elements that define the story, showcasing the dynamic between Charlie and Gracie as their contrasting personalities begin to shift. This marketing effort is designed to build anticipation among audiences who frequent the WatchFree+ platform for free entertainment options.

Streaming Availability and Audience Impact

Vizio has positioned this release as a key component of its WatchFree+ strategy, allowing viewers to enjoy high-quality holiday programming without paying for a subscription. This approach caters to a broad audience seeking accessible entertainment during the festive season. The film's availability on November 20, 2026, provides a timely option for consumers looking for seasonal content to share with family and friends. The free model underscores Vizio's commitment to providing value to its users through a mix of live and on-demand content.

The release of "Jingle Bells, Wedding Bells" adds to the competitive landscape of holiday movies on streaming services. As other platforms introduce their own festive titles, Vizio aims to capture viewers with this star-studded romantic comedy. The film's focus on romance and family ties resonates with traditional holiday movie themes, offering a familiar yet fresh narrative. With the trailer already available, the film has generated initial buzz among fans of the genre. The combination of Bilson and Foley's chemistry, along with the festive setting, positions this movie as a notable entry in the holiday streaming calendar for 2026.