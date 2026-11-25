ViX debuts its first action-oriented vertical series Isidoro Candelas on December 1, featuring a Mexican Neo Pulp aeSthetic and a complex plot of justice and romance.

Novel Vertical Action Series Debuts on ViX

The streaming platform ViX is set to launch a groundbreaking novel original franchise with the premiere of its sixty-episode vertical series titled Isidoro Candelas : el bronco de oro. This production marks a significant milestone for the service as it represents the first time the platform has ventured into the action genre specifically designed for mobile viewing. The series is scheduled to debut on December 1, signaling a strategic expansion in content offerings that targets users who prefer consuming media through vertical formats on their smartphones. By introducing this new title, ViX aims to establish a robust foundation for future original productions that blend traditional narrative structures with modern mobile-first aesthetics.

The creative direction of the series is defined by a unique aesthetic and narrative style described as Mexican Neo Pulp. This approach seeks to revive the spirit and codes of classic hot publications, translating elements such as western themes,melodrama,romance, and justice into a contemporary format. the production squad has carefully adapted these classic storytelling elements to fit the constraints and opportunities of the vertical screen, ensuring that the visual language remains engaging and authentic to the genre while leveraging the specific viewing habits of modern mobile audiences. This stylistic choice is intended to differentiate the series in a crowded streaming landscape by offering a distinct visual identity that honors its literary and cinematic inspirations.

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The plot centers on Isidoro Candelas, a charismatic and untamable man portrayed by Jorge Losa, who serves as the protector of his town. Isidoro infiltrates the criminal empire of Gonzalo Luna, a powerful local businessman and boss played by Édgar Vivar, by getting close to Valentina Luna. Valentina is portrayed by Viridiana Robles and serves as the daughter of the antagonist. While Isidoro's initial mission is to uncover a widespread corruption network, the stakes become personal when he discovers that Gonzalo Luna is linked to a tragic event from Isidoros past. This revelation forces the protagonist to navigate a complex path where his thirst for justice conflicts with an unexpected romantic entanglement,adding layers of emotional depth to the action-driven storyline.

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Isidoro is not alone in his crusade, as he is backed by a team of loyal and gun-slinging allies. Key supporting characters include Bellaca, played by Coco Máxima, and Rosaura, portrayed by Paola Villalobos, who provide crucial assistance throughout the series. The production involves a significant collaborative effort across various departments. roberto Miquel serves as the executive producer, while Pablo Ortiz wrote the original script under the stage direction of Juan Carlos Cuéllar. Technical execution includes video editing by Marco Rocha, audio post-production by Momentus Media, and visual effects developed by ViX MicrO AI Labs. The ensemble cast also features notable performances by Eduardo Candás as O, Mario Verón as Benjamín, Luisa Muriel as Dolores, Eduardo Marbán as Ramón, and Ale Tribianni as Carmen, rounding out a diverse and talented grOup of actors driving the narrative forward.