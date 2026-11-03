VivoPower Divests $5M Ripple Stake After $300 Buyback Deal

VivoPower liquidates its entire $5 million stake in Ripple Labs, receiving $300 per share, to pivot capital toward AI infrastructure in Norway.

Securities and Exchange Commission documents filed on November 2, 2026, reveal that VivoPower has officially closed its cryptocurrency investment strategy. The filing details the complete liquidation of the British company's $5 million stake in Ripple Labs, concluding a nine-month experiment with digital assets. This strategic pivot signals a decisive shift away from cryptocurrency holdings toward infrastructure development in the artificial intelligence sector.

VivoPower Strategic Pivot To Artificial Intelligence

VivoPower originally announced a large-scale treasury expansion in May 2025, targeting investments in Ripple Labs equity. However, the actual execution proved more modest than initially projected. In January 2026, the company allocated $5.0 million to acquire 41,810 shares directly from Ripple Labs. This move was designed as a high-conviction bet on the success of the broader XRP ecosystem.

Also read Mercado Bitcoin Suspends Deposits After Security Breach Linking to Ripple Partner

Despite the initial ambition, VivoPower leadership determined that holding digital assets offered lower profitability compared to alternative opportunities. The board of directors voted in February to fully wind down the crypto division. Management redirected capital to purchase a 41.5 MW data center in Mo i Rana, Norway, for $37.7 million, marking a significant reallocation of resources.

$300 Share Buyback Price Discovery

The liquidation process provided rare market transparency regarding the valuation of Ripple Labs shares. In April 2026, Ripple executed a targeted buyback, purchasing 882 shares from VivoPower at $300 per share. This transaction generated $264,600 in cash for VivoPower and resulted in a net profit of $159,122. The deal established a concrete price point for institutional transactions within the private equity market.

Advertisement

This specific price point of $300 per share serves as a critical benchmark for valuation. Since Ripple Labs remains a private entity, standard open-market trading is impossible. The buyback offers a rare glimpse into the liquidity constraints and valuation metrics applicable to large holders of Ripple equity. It highlights the premium or discount attached to private stakes relative to public market expectations.

Remaining Stake And Lock-Up Restrictions

VivoPower could not sell the remainder of its position through traditional markets due to the non-public status of the securities. Instead, the company entered agreements to transfer economic rights for the remaining 40,928 shares to two South Korean entities. These partners are KWeather Co. and Lean Ventures, who agreed to absorb the residual exposure.

As of the November 2 filing, these agreements have not yet received final legal completion. The remaining shares are currently locked in the Korea Securities Depository under a strict one-year lock-up restriction. This inability to liquidate freely has forced independent appraisers to reduce the book value of the stake to $4.3 million. The adjusted valuation equates to approximately $106.16 per share, reflecting a significant discount to the buyback price.

Liquidity Constraints In Private Equity Markets

The VivoPower case illustrates the inherent risks and complexities of institutional investment in private cryptocurrency companies. Direct purchases of equity in Ripple Labs come with severe lock-up periods and minimal liquidity options. Investors seeking quick access to fiat currency face significant hurdles in exiting positions without substantial valuation haircuts.

Advertisement

The divergence between the $300 buyback price and the $106.16 appraised value of the locked shares underscores the illiquidity premium in private markets. While the initial exit via the buyback was profitable, the remaining holdings are effectively frozen for a year. This scenario warns other institutional players about the operational difficulties in managing private equity positions in the digital asset space.