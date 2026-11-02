Vivo X500 Pro Max Review Camera Tradeoffs and Specs

The Vivo X500 Pro Max offers flagship performance but sacrifices the 35mm main lens and superior ultrawide sensor found in its predecessor, impacting photography.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max represents a significant shift in the company's smartphone strategy, introducing new hardware that diverges from the acclaimed design of its predecessor. This latest device joins a growing trend among Chinese Android manufacturers to release Pro Max models that bridge the gap between standard flagships and camera-centric Ultra variants. While the phone delivers impressive technical specifications and premium build quality, it makes deliberate compromises in its camera system that may disappoint enthusiasts who valued the unique optical characteristics of earlier models.

Hardware Specifications and Display Features

The Vivo X500 Pro Max shares its physical dimensions with the older Ultra model, ensuring a familiar form factor for users upgrading from previous generations. It features a high-resolution 1440p OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, providing smooth visuals and vibrant colors for media consumption and gaming. The device is powered by a substantial 7,800mAh battery, which supports extensive usage lasting up to two days on a single charge. Charging capabilities include 90W wired power delivery and 40W wireless charging, matching the speeds found in top-tier competitors. Although it does not utilize the latest Snapdragon chipset, the processor delivers roughly comparable performance levels for daily tasks and intensive applications.

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Camera Sensor Technology and Dynamic Range

Vivo has equipped the Vivo X500 Pro Max with Sony's new Lytia L910 image sensor, which introduces LOFIC technology to enhance image quality. This advanced sensor enables a wider dynamic range of 17 stops, particularly improving highlight retention in complex lighting conditions. However, the 50-megapixel, 1/1.28-inch-type main camera sensor is smaller and lower resolution than the one found in the X300 Ultra. This reduction in sensor size impacts overall image quality compared to its predecessor. The phone retains the exact same periscope telephoto camera as the Ultra, maintaining one of the best telephoto lenses available in any smartphone today.

Focal Length Differences and Optical Design

A major point of contention for photographers is the return to a 24mm focal length for the main camera, abandoning the distinctive 35mm lens used in the X300 Ultra. The 35mm focal length offered a narrower field of view that mimicked traditional prime lenses, allowing for more purposeful framing and better portrait options. In contrast, the 24mm main camera on the Vivo X500 Pro Max functions as a wide-angle lens, designed to capture as much of a scene as possible. This shift requires users to rely on digital zoom tricks if they desire tighter framing, rather than utilizing the full optical potential of the lens. The design includes a clever trick where the body slopes up to meet the camera island, masking its depth and creating a cohesive aesthetic.

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Ultrawide Camera Performance and Limitations

The ultrawide camera on the Vivo X500 Pro Max represents a notable step down from the X300 Ultra, featuring a 1/2.75-inch-type sensor instead of the larger unit found previously. The X300 Ultra treated its ultrawide lens like a secondary main camera, complete with optical image stabilization and a large sensor for consistent quality across all lenses. Testing at a nighttime Champions League game revealed a clear quality gap when switching from the ultrawide to the other two lenses. Under bright stadium lights, the ultrawide sensor struggled to handle highlights, blowing out white details on player kits while leaving the crowd in comparative darkness. The main and telephoto lenses performed significantly better, bringing out more detail in dimly lit spectators and preserving contrast in the scene.

Pricing Strategy and Market Positioning

At a price point of €1,799, approximately $2,000, the Vivo X500 Pro Max sits squarely in the ultra-premium bracket. This pricing strategy raises questions about whether the Pro Max moniker is used to mask RAM-induced price hikes or to close the gap between Pro and Ultra models. Despite its high cost and flagship features, the device remains half a step down in Vivo's product hierarchy compared to the rumored direct sequel to the X300 Ultra. Users should not expect it to match or beat the older Ultra model in every aspect, particularly regarding camera versatility and optical uniqueness. The decision to prioritize dynamic range and battery life over specialized focal lengths defines the identity of this new flagship.